Asus ROG Strix XG17AHPE is a 17-inch portable gaming monitor - Monitors - News

Asus has added a new 17.3-inch display to its portable game monitor stalls. The new Asus ROG Strix XG17AHPE, with its large-for-a-portable screen, offers a good mix of specifications, not least that it must be easily portable at 1 cm thick and 1060 g with “super narrow bezel design”. Meanwhile, the screen is an IPS-type panel with 1920 x 1080 pixels, with important performance statistics of 3ms response time and up to 240Hz refresh (adaptive synchronization). To round off an attractive package there is a built-in 7800 mAh battery for up to 3.5 hours of fast gaming and built-in ESS Saber DAC and stereo speakers.

Asus heads the new ROG Strix XG17AHPE as ‘the world’s fastest portable gaming monitor’, although we already saw MSI launch a 15-inch portable with 240Hz refresh last week. The maximum refresh rate of 240 Hz is adaptive synchronous, so that it can be adjusted to synchronize with the output of your graphics card for smoother, tear-free, fast-moving images. Asus does not specify a FreeSync or G-Sync certification level.

The XG17AHPE must offer good color reproduction and the FHD IPS panel could reproduce 100% of the sRGB range. The maximum brightness is a modest 300 nits and a contrast ratio of 1000: 1. The non-glare screen also offers some improvements for general users (low blue light, flicker-free), as well as a range of Asus GameVIsual modes, Asus GamePlus modes and Asus Shadow Boost .

The above-mentioned 7800 mAh Li-Po battery is contained in the monitor. Asus says this can work for up to 3.5 hours at 240Hz. In the meantime, you can use this portable Quick Charge 3.0 (USB Power Delivery 3.0) to provide up to 120 minutes of usage time in just one hour. Asus has built an ESS Saber 9118 HiFi DAC for headphones and the monitor also has a pair of 1W speakers (with volume control up / down).

Outside, the Asus ROG Strix XG17AHPE moves “connections for every device” and it indeed has a fair selection with USB Type-C x1 (with DP over USB-C capability), Micro HDMI (v2.0) x1 and another USB C for charging. Asus provides a standard / cover that can be used to keep the monitor in landscape or portrait mode.

Asus has no detailed availability or prices yet.