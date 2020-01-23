Asus ROG releases its bezel-free kit with multiple monitors - Monitors - News

HEXUS reported on teasing and demonstrating the Asus ROG Bezel-Free Kit on CES 2018. Now, two years later, the Asus ROG Bezel-Free Kit ABF01 is finally available online (and other retailers) for a price of around US $ 110 Simultaneously with the release, Asus has published an easy-to-follow installation walk-through video.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RsMGybymmHg (/ embed)

To sum up the appeal of the Asus ROG Bezel-Free Kit, it is a universal fitting accessory for multi-monitor setups with modern flat four-sided frameless or slim bezel designs with a maximum 27-inch diagonal. The sides of the screen must be <13 mm to make the accessory effective. It works better when the screens are the same models, but you don't need Asus brand monitors.

For gaming, not working

The borderless kit for multiple monitors is a twin package, so you can use it to combine settings for 2 or 3 monitors. The Asus design includes overlapping edges with optical microstructures “that break light, bend inward to hide the underlying edges.” For example, it helps to create a larger immersion without bezel, making it look like you’re using an extra large envelope monitor. Because of these optical tricks, ROG Bezel Free Kit is somehow practically not removed, “is not recommended for general computer tasks, such as surfing the web and working with spreadsheets,” says Asus.

Custom clips hold the monitors above and below together and the lens is in between. The monitors must be placed at an angle of 130 ° to each other and placed at a distance that you think works best. Among the undesirable side effects of using this kit, the image under the lenses will be “slightly dimmer” due to the optical properties of the materials used.

In the official stills and videos, the effect looks pretty attractive, but before we splash US $ 1110 on this game-only kit, it’s probably worth waiting for a selection of third-party reviews to be published.