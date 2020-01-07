Loading...

ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) today announced the ROG Swift 360Hz, the world’s fastest and fastest NVIDIA G-SYNC® game monitor with a refresh rate of 360Hz, and the ROG Swift PG32UQX with the G-SYNC ULTIMATE technology, a 32-inch gaming screen Designed with mini-LED technology to offer superb 4K HDR visuals.

Unrivaled speed for an added benefit with the ROG Swift 360Hz G-SYNC Esports monitor

Compared to the widely available 240 Hz game monitors, the ROG Swift 360 Hz can produce 50% more frames per second, giving sports and competition players the benefits they need to win. With a comfortable display size of 24.5 inches and a Full HD resolution, the ROG Swift 360Hz presents the same incomparable design that adorns the range of high-end ROG game monitors.

Mini-LED Drives Performance and Visuals in the 32-inch ROG Swift PG32UQX G-SYNC Ultimate monitor

The ROG Swift PG32UQX is the ultimate 4K high dynamic range (HDR) game monitor. Equipped with an advanced G-SYNC ULTIMATE processor with the latest HDR functionality, the 16: 9 screen is illuminated by a full dimming local backlight with 1152 mini LED zones that allow the PG32UQX to display the brightest reflections and darkest blacks in a scene with incredible contrast and minimal halo. The small highlights of the games, like the light bulbs or the sun disk, can reach a maximum brightness of up to 1400 nits, offering a more realistic HDR experience than ever. The Mini-LED backlight can also be turned off as needed when it comes to darker scenes.

G-SYNC processor handles variable refresh rates up to 144 Hz, and 10-bit color support throughout the refresh rate range ensures that the PG32UQX always displays games, movies, and desktop applications at their best. With NVIDIA G-SYNC technology, users will be able to enjoy smooth, tear-free gameplay, even when the frame rates fall below the 144 Hz maximum refresh rate of the PG32UQX, and with the panel and retro Incredibly capable lighting indoors, the PG32UQX is NVIDIA G-SYNC ULTIMATE certified. All G-SYNC ULTIMATE certified screens undergo a rigorous validation process and are subjected to 300 image quality tests to ensure that they offer consistent quality and maximum performance.

The PG32UQX is also designed to be a productive companion outside of games, offering DisplayHDR 1400 compliance for other entertainment needs. For those who want to use the full screen size available from 4K resolution, the 32-inch diagonal span of the PG32UQX offers a pixel density better suited to running a Windows desktop without updating. ladder.

The ROG Swift PG32UQX cannot be held in style, designed with several textures on the back of the screen, separated by a subtle diagonal chrome stripe. An Aura Sync compatible ROG LED RGB logo allows users to coordinate the PG32UQX with other Aura Sync compatible components for a fully harmonized combat station. And a logo projector at the base of the ROG twisted mount allows users to display the Republic of Gamers logo or display a custom logo using the blank discs included.

The ROG Swift 360Hz G-SYNC and ROG Swift PG32UQX screens will be available later this year, prices will be announced closer to availability.

CHARACTERISTICS

ROG Swift 360Hz G-SYNC Monitor

ROG Swift PG32UQX Monitor

24.5 inch screen

360 Hz refresh rate

Full HD resolution

NVIDIA® G-SYNC certified

32 inch wide screen (16: 9)

Backlighting of the mini-LED panel with a maximum brightness of 1400 nits

4K 144 Hz refresh rate (10 bit)

1152 zones of local dynamic variation

NVIDIA® G-SYNC ULTIMATE certified

Compatible with DisplayHDR 1400