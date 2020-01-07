Loading...

ASUS today introduced a new line of professional screens and games at CES 2020, including the ultra-portable ZenScreen MB16ACE and the solid TUF Gaming VG27AQL1A. The full line of displays unveils new innovations designed to provide superior visual experiences for business travelers with the ZenScreen series, and hardcore gamers and entertainment enthusiasts with the TUF Gaming series. The ROG Swift 360Hz G-SYNC monitor with an unrivaled 360Hz refresh rate and the 4K HDR ROG Swift PG32UQX monitor powered by mini-LED technology join the ASUS and ROG display range at CES 2020.

ZenScreen is the perfect traveling companion for business travelers, with a 35% lighter smart case

The new ZenScreen MB16ACE is an incredibly portable 15.6-inch Full HD screen that effectively doubles the workspace available when you use the monitor in conjunction with a typical 1080p laptop – perfect for business travelers looking to expand their productivity on the road. Thanks to its ultra-thin glasses, the entire monitor has a slim profile, it weighs only 0.7 kg (1.56 lb) and is only 8 mm thick. In addition to being incredibly light, the ZenScreen MB16ACE also comes with a new and improved Smart Case Lite, a new case 35% lighter than the original, while acting both as a protective cover for the screen and an adjustable support. The Smart Case Lite can hold the ZenScreen in portrait or landscape mode, or a smart pen hole built into the MB16ACE can support the display using any ordinary writing instrument.

The ZenScreen MB16ACE has a TUV Rheinland certified IPS anti-reflective panel for flicker-free operation at any level of light. The MB16ACE’s low blue light technology also reduces eye strain for longer work sessions, and the screen itself is wrapped in a solid aluminum monocoque precisely engineered for a sleek and elegant look.

A single USB-C port supports alternative DisplayPort mode as well as USB 3.0 input sources. The included DisplayWidget software allows users to change the properties of ZenScreen from a companion laptop and can be configured to automatically adjust display settings, depending on the application used, as well as to automatically rotate the display depending on how he sits.

Take advantage of unique ELMB synchronization with TUF Gaming

The TUF Gaming VG27AQL1A is aimed at demanding gamers with a full combo of fresh style, a high refresh rate of 165 Hz and an incredibly low response time (1 ms MPRT), an IPS screen for vivid colors and angles of wide vision, a user-friendly 2560 × 1440 resolution GPU and ASUS ‘unique Extreme Low Motion Blur Sync (ELMB) technology. The TUF Gaming VG27AQL1A also brings a new look with a wider support to keep the monitor stable and thin glasses like razors for immersive visuals during the game.

With the TUF Gaming VG27AQL1A, the 1440p panel helps players find the right balance between high fidelity visuals and a high refresh rate of 165 Hz on a wide range of companion gaming PCs. Take full advantage of G-SYNC technology and ASUS ELMB Sync technology to deliver a smooth, crisp, tear-free gaming experience even when a game dips below 165 frames per second – ELMB Sync enables TUF gaming screens to d ” use our extreme blur strobe backlight and variable refresh rate technologies like G-SYNC for both a smoother gaming experience.

A multitude of exclusive features of the VG27AQL1A aim to give users total control over the display: GameVisual has six display presets to optimize the visuals according to the game or application currently in use, while GamePlus adds elements persistent visuals on the screen, such as a crosshair or FPS Counter, with a few clicks on the 5-way OSD joystick on the screen. The VG27AQL1A also features ASUS Eye Care technology, with flicker-free backlighting and low blue light technology to help prevent eye strain during longer play sessions.