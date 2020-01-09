Asus Chakram is the best mouse of CES 2020

Loading...

This story is part of our ongoing coverage of CES 2020, including technology and gadgets from the showroom.

CES 2020 did not see any piles of new mice, but those who were there were easily overshadowed by the Asus Chakram. With its built-in joystick, wireless charging, RGB lighting and high-quality Omron switches, it turned out to be much more capable than we had expected. It is also super adaptable, so it can be a mouse for every situation and every user. The price reflects the high-flying features, but it can be a cost that is worth paying.

Asus caught our attention when it first showed off the ROG Chakram gaming mouse on IFA 2019 with its built-in joystick, and now that it’s ready for pre-order, we thought it was a good time to visit again. It still makes an impression. With a 16,000 DPI optical sensor, support for both 2.4 GHz WiFi and Bluetooth connectivity, it is a great all-round, wireless RGB gaming mouse. But it is the built-in joystick that separates it from the package.

This joystick is built into the thumb rest and can operate flight simulators surprisingly intuitively. We flew with planes, shot down enemies and managed to seamlessly step out of the game and adjust some menus before we got back into action, all without removing our hand from the mouse. In digital mode it can also be used as a quad-directional D-Pad. That makes it versatile in retro games, as well as menu selections.

Like all other buttons on the Chakram, the joystick is fully programmable for everything you want to do with it. Just as the Steam controller ended with some unique community configurations, we would be surprised if Chakram fans didn’t come up with some fun creative ways to use this versatile rodent. Similarly in his physical modification. It comes with various joystick heads that you can turn on and off depending on your preferences, but you can probably also replace third-party options.

Do you not like the joystick, but do you like the Chakram differently? Do you just want to play a normal game without sticking a joystick out of the side of your mouse? You can always simply remove it and replace it with a seamless puck that fits precisely into the frame.

The same customization options also apply to the rest of the mouse, with options for different Omron switches for the left / right click buttons, both of which can be disconnected thanks to magnetic mounting, instead of screws or clips. That makes adjusting your Chakram incredibly easy and if you find something dirty, there are bundled tools to make it that little bit easier.

DPI can be adjusted without back-end software using the button on the bottom, scrolling through different modes. Or you can adjust it accurately using the scroll wheel. The logo on the back can be adjusted with different puck options, or more heavily adjusted via the back-end Asus Armory II software.

It also supports fast charging, for up to 12 hours of gameplay from just 15 minutes, charging has Qi charging support for wireless power on the Asus ROG Balteus Qi mouse pad and lasts up to 79 hours when the battery is fully charged.

The Asus Chakram will go on sale soon and costs $ 150.

Follow our live blog for more CES news and announcements.

Recommendations from the editors