ASUS today announced the new Dual GeForce RTX ™ 2070 MINI graphics card. This new GPU is specially designed for the new Intel® NUC 9 Extreme Kit and the Intel NUC 9 Pro Kit, as well as for other Small Form Factor (SFF) solutions.

Kent Chien, Vice President and General Manager of ASUS Multimedia Business Unit, said: “We are proud that Intel has offered us a GPU solution for their innovative new design and are very pleased with the performance we are Able to “” The Intel NUC team is delighted to be working with ASUS to deliver innovative, high-end graphics solutions to the mini-PC ecosystem, “said Joel Christensen, general manager of Intel NUC. “The high performance of small solutions offers great opportunities to our customers.”

Compact design

In close collaboration with Intel, ASUS has created a compact card that fits precisely into the Intel NUC 9 Extreme kit and the Intel NUC 9 Pro kit. To keep temperatures under control, the arrangement of the fairing, the heat sink and the heat pipe has been designed to take advantage as much as possible of the mesh side panel of the chassis. In addition, two Axial-tech fans provide high static pressure for even more cooling gains. Originally designed for high-end ROG graphics cards, Axial-tech fans have a smaller hub that facilitates longer blades and a barrier ring to effectively whip air through the entire heat sink. The cooling solution is so efficient that it provides lower GPU temperatures than many larger cards.

Auto-Extreme Technology

Auto-Extreme technology is an automated manufacturing process that sets new standards in the industry by performing all welds in one pass. This reduces the thermal stresses on the components and avoids the use of aggressive cleaning chemicals, which results in less impact on the environment, lower manufacturing energy consumption and a product that is generally more reliable.

AVAILABILITY AND PRICES

ASUS Dual GeForce RTX ™ 2070 MINI graphics cards will be available worldwide on January 8, 2020.

ASUS Dual GeForce RTX ™ 2060 MINI and GTX 1660 SUPER are expected to launch in the first quarter of 2020.

Please contact your local ASUS representative for more information.