Astros hires James Click as new general director

HOUSTON – The Houston Astros hired James Click as their new general manager Monday, taking over the director of Tampa Bay Rays and giving him the scandal-ridden team a week before the start of spring training.

Click succeeds Jeff Luhnow, who was suspended by Major League Baseball with manager AJ Hinch in the aftermath of a sign-stealing scam and then fired by the Astros.

The AL champion Astros hired Dusty Baker as manager last week.

Astros owner Jim Crane announced the hiring of Click, who has spent the last three seasons as vice president of the Rays baseball operations. The 42-year-old Click had been to Tampa Bay for the past 14 seasons.

“I am excited to join the Astros family,” Click said in a statement. “The Astros are a progressive and innovative organization with a very talented group in the front office.”

Click was to be formally introduced by the Astros during a press conference on Tuesday in Minute Maid Park.

“James has had an impressive career,” said Crane in a statement. “He is a respected leader who has made progress in this game in all aspects of baseball operations and he has established good relationships with both front office and club house staff.”