Astronomers spot a cosmic candy in the middle of the Milky Way

The central zone of our galaxy houses the largest, densest collection of giant molecular clouds in the Milky Way, the raw material for making tens of millions of stars. This image combines archive infrared (blue), radio (red) and new microwave observations (green) of the GISMO instrument developed by Goddard. The composite image reveals emissions of cold dust, areas with powerful star formation and filaments formed at the edges of an air bubble that is blown by a powerful event in the center of the galaxy.

It looks like the Milky Way is hanging its Christmas decorations, because a new image of the central zone of our galaxy reveals a structure that looks more like a candy. Data for the image was captured by an instrument called the Goddard-IRAM Superconducting 2-Millimeter Observer or GISMO, which was combined with observations of different wavelengths to create the full image.

Scientists wanted to explore the central region of our galaxy where large, dense collections of cool clouds can be found. The clouds of dust and gas contain the building blocks of stars such as our sun.

"The galactic center is an enigmatic area with extreme conditions where speeds are higher and objects often collide," GISMO principal investigator Johannes Staguhn said in a statement. “GISMO offers us the opportunity to observe microwaves with a wavelength of 2 millimeters on a large scale, combined with an angular resolution that perfectly matches the size of galactic center functions that we are interested in. Such detailed, large-scale observations have never been made before. "

To create the completed image, the team started with the GISMO data displayed in green. They then used data from the Herschel satellite of the European Space Agency to view the glow of cold dust they had subtracted from the GISMO data. They then added infrared data from the SCUBA-2 instrument to the James Clerk Maxwell telescope, shown in blue. Finally, longer wavelength radio data from the National Science Foundation's Karl G. Jansky Very Large Array was added in red.

In combination, these different data sources could reveal more information about the busy heart of our Milky Way. "We are very intrigued by the beauty of this image; it is exotic," Staguhn said.

