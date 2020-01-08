Astronomers see new stars that signal an impending galactic collision

Loading...

Scientists have long suspected that the Large and Small Magellanic Clouds are on a collision course with our Milky Way, and it may be ahead of schedule. When analyzing objects on the edge of the galaxy, astronomers found an unexpected cluster of young stars. Upon further investigation, these celestial bodies may be precursors of an impending collision between the Milky Way and the Magellanic dwarf galaxies.

According to Adrian Price-Whelan, a researcher at the Center for Computational Astrophysics at the Flatiron Institute, there are fewer than a thousand stars in the newly discovered cluster. Nevertheless, this discovery can have important implications for astronomy. Stars on the edge of the Melkweg are among the oldest in the Melkweg, so a group of young stars stands out.

Until recently, astronomers did not have the data to locate and analyze groups of stars such as this one, but the Gaia spacecraft from the ESA has changed that. This mission has already mapped the positions of more than 1.7 billion stars. Based on this data, the team was able to identify the “Price-Whelan 1” cluster. The image below shows those stars highlighted in blue. Most of them are around 117 million years old, which is nothing compared to the multi-billion-year-old stars that surround Price-Whelan 1.

The team immediately noticed that Price-Whelan 1 is near a gas river known as the Magellanic Stream – the outer edge of the Large and Small Magellanic Clouds. Astronomers believe that the Magellanic Stream will eventually enter the dwarf galaxies into the Milky Way, but perhaps the Price-Whelan 1 cluster indicates that the process is already underway. David Nidever of Montana State University analyzed the metal content of the cluster, hoping to bind the stars to the Magellanic Stream. The results indicate that these stars, just like the Magellanic Stream, have a very low metal content.

The team speculates that gas from the Magellanic Stream started to interact with the Milky Way more than 100 million years ago. The gravity and tidal forces at work in the Milky Way sufficiently compressed the gas to cause star formation. Those stars were eventually pulled into the galactic disc, where Gaia could measure their position and movement. Based on this data, the team estimates that the current Magellanic Stream lead is 90,000 light-years away from the Milky Way, half as far as previously thought. This data can help us estimate when the collision will occur and what will happen when it happens. Perhaps we can even determine whether the Large and Small Magellanic clouds have previously passed through the Milky Way.

