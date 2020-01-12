Astronomers search small galaxies to understand the evolution of black holes

The artist’s concept of a dwarf system, its shape distorted, probably due to an earlier interaction with another galaxy, and a huge black hole on the edge (extraction point). The black hole attracts material that forms a rotating disk and generates outward directed material jets. Sophia Dagnello, NRAO / AUI / NSF

We know that there are huge super-heavy black holes in the heart of galaxies, although scientists are investigating exactly how these black holes were formed when the universe was young. Now astronomers have new clues to this mystery with the discovery of 13 massive black holes in dwarf galaxies relatively close to the earth.

The 13 dwarf galaxies are less than a billion light-years away and they are small compared to the Milky Way. The size of the black hole is related to the size of the galaxy, so small galaxies usually (but not always) have small black holes that match. In the case of these galaxies, scientists expect the black holes to be around 400,000 times the mass of our sun. For reference: the black hole in the heart of our galaxy, Sagittarius A *, is about 2,600,000 times the mass of the sun. Researchers can observe these black holes to learn how they grow over time.

“We hope that studying them and their galaxies will give us insights into how similar black holes came into existence in the early universe and then grew, through galactic fusions over billions of years, producing the super-heavy black holes that we nowadays in see larger galaxies, with masses of many millions or billions of times that of the sun, ”said Amy Reines of Montana State University, one of the researchers, in a statement.

The black holes were discovered using the Very Large Array (VLA), a set of 28 radio telescopes, each 25 meters wide, that worked together to create high resolution images of a selection of small galaxies.

“The new VLA observations revealed that 13 of these galaxies have strong evidence for a huge black hole that actively consumes surrounding material,” Reines said. There was also another surprising finding: “We were very surprised to find that in about half of those 13 galaxies, the black hole is not in the center of the galaxy, unlike in larger galaxies.”

This means that there is even more to be learned about how black holes and galaxies evolve together. “This work has taught us that we need to broaden our search for massive black holes in dwarf galaxies outside their centers in order to gain a more complete understanding of the population and learn what mechanisms have helped shape the first massive black holes in the early universe, “Reines said. .

The research is available for viewing on pre-publication archive arXiv.org.

