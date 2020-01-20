Astronomers find a strange asteroid completely in the orbit of Venus

Enlarge / The Zwicky Transient Facility at the Palomar Observatory in California.

Astronomers have found nearly 1 million asteroids in our solar system, with the vast majority in the asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter.

It is far less common to find asteroids whose orbits are closer to the sun and especially within the Earth’s orbit because Jupiter is gravitationally affected. There are only about 20 known orbital asteroids that are entirely within orbit. They are called Atira asteroids.

Many of these Atira asteroids have orbits that deviate significantly from the plane of the solar system, suggesting previous encounters with Mercury or Venus.

A rare find

So far, scientists have suspected that there might be Vatira asteroids – orbiting ones within Venus – but have not yet found one. It would be difficult to watch them, as their orbits would bring them close to the sun and only leave a short window to find them at dawn or dawn. And also because they are quite rare, probably because of the gravitational challenge of squeezing into a stable orbit near the sun.

2020 AV2 completely orbits Venus' orbit.
Bryce Bolin / Caltech

Bryce Bolin / Caltech

Now astronomers have found a Vatira asteroid for the first time. The body, named 2020 AV2, was found earlier this month by the California Institute of Technology’s Zwicky Transient Facility and confirmed by other observatories around the world.

“It must have been a challenge to overcome Venus’ orbit,” said George Helou, a Caltech astronomer and co-investigator at the Zwicky site, in a press release. “The only way he ever gets out of orbit is if he is thrown out by a gravitational collision with Mercury or Venus. However, it is more likely that he will crash on one of these two planets.”

Astronomers say the asteroid is 1 to 3 kilometers in diameter and has an orbit that is 15 degrees inclined from the plane of the solar system. During its 151-day orbit, it remains on the path of Venus and at the same time approaches the orbit of Mercury. It was probably thrown into Intervenusian orbit by encountering another planet.

The Zwicky camera, which is attached to a telescope at the Palomar Observatory in Southern California, is good for locating asteroids because it scans the entire sky quickly and can observe asteroids during their short-lived occurrence in the night sky.