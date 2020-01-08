Astronomers ferret while SpaceX launches Starlink

Loading...

A few years ago, SpaceX started landing Falcon 9 rocket boosters so often that it was no longer a major event. Now the same thing is happening with the launch of the company’s Starlink satellite. The launch of 60 new satellites this week has made SpaceX the largest commercial satellite operator in the world, and it could soon have more satellites than all other operators combined. Astronomers are nervous about that.

Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX, imagines a day in which people around the world can access the internet via the company’s Starlink satellite network. Satellite internet already exists, but the bandwidth and latency are terrible compared to any other modern connection method. Starlink is designed to prevent those shortcomings, but it requires many satellites.

Starlink satellites are small and easy to mass-produce, and more importantly, SpaceX can fit 60 in one of its Falcon 9 rockets. Having its own reusable rockets makes the deployment much less expensive, which gives it a significant advantage over other companies that want to launch mega constellations. After the most recent launch, SpaceX has nearly 180 Starlink satellites orbit and there are only about 2,100 active satellites in space. SpaceX has become the largest satellite operator in the world in a matter of months and plans to send more batches of satellites every few weeks. In total, it has been approved to launch 12,000, and it wants even more.

Astronomers have expressed concern that there are so many satellites orbiting the Earth and we are already seeing some negative effects. Astronomer Clarae Martínez-Vázquez of the CTIO observatory in Chile has recently shared a series of images that can become common to other astronomers. During an observation of the Magellanic Clouds, a cluster of Starlink satellites rustled through the frame, leaving clear stripes that obscured the distant galaxies. The team estimates that it has lost 15-20 percent of the observation data.

These satellites will eventually go to higher orbits where they are less visible, but SpaceX plans to launch more every few weeks. Astronomers are concerned that thousands of new objects in the sky will be a problem for everyone regardless of their job. “You will see the sky crawl,” said Tony Tyson of the University of California Davis.

SpaceX says it has taken measures to reduce the reflectivity of its satellites, but that may not be enough. The unfortunate truth is that all the measures that SpaceX takes are completely voluntary. There is no national or international law that protects optical astronomy, and that can cause problems as the air gets busier.

