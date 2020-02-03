Astronomers discover a star that sweeps away the universe

Affiliate commissions can be paid for this website via the links on this page. Terms of Use.

The general theory of relativity makes numerous predictions about the gravity, the time and the nature of the universe. So far, all of the predictions we’ve been able to test have worked, but the effects are usually subtle and difficult to visualize. Astronomers have discovered a distant star that confirms the general theory of relativity even more clearly – it entails spacetime.

Einstein’s general theory of relativity predicts that massive objects can pull on the structure of the universe as they move through space, which is known as “frame draging”. Scientists gathered the first experimental evidence of frame draging almost 20 years ago, but the effect is tiny. For example, the Gravity Probe B satellite used gyroscopes to measure minute changes in angle caused by the pulling of the frame on Earth. The effect has only had an impact every 100,000 years. The effects on a star system called PSR J1141-6545 can be felt even more clearly from a distance of 10,000 light years.

Researchers at the OzGrav ARC Center of Excellence at Swinburne University of Technology discovered PSR J1141-6545 almost 20 years ago. The system consists of a pulsar (a rotating neutron star) orbiting a white dwarf. A white dwarf is the collapsed core of a dead star that was too small to form a black hole or neutron star. This is about the size of the Earth, but a thousand times as massive, and that means the effect of drawing pictures should be much more intense. The pulsar orbits the white dwarf every five hours, and the pulsar radar waves sweep across the earth. This combination of factors makes the PSR J1141-6545 an ideal real laboratory where you can examine the drawing of images.

The team has returned several times over the years to observe PSR J1141-6545. Because the pulsar’s radio rays travel through the earth 150 times per minute, scientists can closely track the orbit of the system. The pulsar not only races around the white dwarf, but the effects of frame dragging cause the pulsar to orbit in space. This twisted space-time area can only be explained by dragging frames.

Einstein noted that many of the predictions related to general relativity would never be directly observable, but even he could not foresee the incredible advances in astrophysics. We can detect gravitational waves from millions of light years away, take pictures of black holes, and even watch a star twist spacetime in knots.

