Astronomer Lucianna Valkovich tells an American girl that the doll “Luciana Vega” stole its resemblance

Astronomer Lucian Walkovic is suing the makers of American dolls, claiming the company stole his likeness to make his Luciana Vega astronaut doll.

Walkowicz is an astronomer and senior researcher at TED Planetarium and said he has talked about Mars several times, including more than 2 million views in a TED report, and about the brightest star in the constellation Vera, Vega. Lyre Center.

Walkowicz also told the court that he had adopted a “distinctive dress, appearance and style” that included a purple stripe in his hair and distinctive holographic shoes. According to him, Luciana Vega has a purple stripe on her hair and “wears silver holographic shoes similar to the holographic shoes Lucianna wears.”

Also read: Always quarantined: Catherine Khan’s family sings “Glengarry Glen Ross” with American dolls (video)

The suit states that Mattel and the American girl “used the name and resemblance of Luciana, a well-known figure in astronomy, space and STEM, without exchanging it with Luciana Vega, an American girl who studied the Vega star in particular.” authorization ».

The Reporter for The American Girl tells TheWrap: “An American girl makes girls feel very proud to create special characters. We take any protest very seriously and intend to defend the case. As our policy does not comment on the pending cases, we cannot comment further. “

Walkowicz is seeking compensation, penalties and statutory costs, as well as suspension and termination of all sales of Luciana Vega dolls and accessories.

Pamela Chelin contributed to this report.