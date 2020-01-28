Astronaut longs for salsa and surf the air after record 11 months

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – After almost eleven months in orbit, the astronaut who holds the record for a longest space flight by a woman can’t wait to immerse himself in salsa and chips and swim and surf in the Gulf of Mexico.

NASA astronaut Christina Koch told the Associated Press on Tuesday, her 319th consecutive space day, that participating in the first all-female spacewalk was the culmination of her mission. She has lived on the International Space Station since March and will return to Earth on February 6 to land with two colleagues on board a Russian capsule in Kazakhstan.

Koch said that she and fellow astronaut Jessica Meir appreciated that the October 18 spacewalk “could serve as inspiration for future space explorers.”

“We were both very inspired when we saw people who were mirror images of ourselves, when we were growing up and we were dreaming of becoming astronauts,” Koch told The Space Station Associated Press. “Realizing that we might pay up front and do the same service to those on the way was such a high point.”

Koch’s 2013 astronaut class was divided equally between women and men, but NASA’s astronaut corps is male-dominated overall. There are currently four men and two women living on the space station.

“Diversity is important, and I think it’s something to fight for,” said Koch, an electrical engineer who also has a degree in physics.

Koch’s 328-day mission will be the second longest American to complete. After 12 days, Scott Kelly’s flight follows. She has already set a record for a woman’s longest single space flight.

On Tuesday, the 34th anniversary of the Space Shuttle Challenger accident, in which all seven people were killed, she took the time for a few news interviews.

She said she loved her job – she did five spacewalks and did scientific experiments – but she also misses her friends and family.

“If they could visit us here, I would stay very long,” Koch, a first-time space pilot, told the AP. “I think it’s probably time to go home.”

Her biggest surprise is how easily and quickly she got used to weightlessness mentally and physically.

“I don’t even really notice that I’m no longer floating,” she said.

Why are fries and salsa at the top of your list of the most missed dishes? Crispy foods such as French fries are prohibited on the space station as the crumbs can swim away and clog the equipment. “I haven’t had french fries in about 10 1/2 months,” she said, “but I’ve had a fresh apple thanks to regular freight deliveries.”

Another thing she misses: the ability to put things down and not let them float away.

She has gotten used to using Velcro and tape to keep things going. “I hope that I don’t accidentally drop things when I return to Earth, especially when I give them to people.”

Kelly, whose mission spanned 2015 and 2016, told her in advance what to expect.

“It is a good memory to keep mentoring,” said Koch. If their record is broken, “I hope to look after this person the way I was looked after.”

Koch said it was crucial to stay connected with loved ones through phone calls and video conferencing. She watched her nieces and nephews open their Christmas presents. She noted that there are also special holidays in space that “take the pain out of missing your family”.

Koch grew up in Jacksonville, North Carolina and now lives with her husband Bob near the Gulf of Mexico in Galveston, Texas. She said she couldn’t wait to celebrate her next wedding anniversary, Christmas at home, and his birthday.

Her 41st birthday is Wednesday. How does she plan to celebrate?

Playing Scrabble with your U.S., Italian, and Russian crew members, as challenging as it can be in weightlessness. She packed a travel version of the game and was too busy to enjoy it.

