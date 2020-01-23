Astonishing! Camila Cabello influences the nets by appearing dressed as Marilyn Monroe

The talented interpreter of ‘Mrs’ has caused a lot of commotion in social networks throughout sharing an unpublished photo that left her own words and strangers speechless.

Camila Cabello promotes the release of her new album ‘Romance’ and, as part of it, started preparing the videos for her most recent singles. She did this with “Living Proof”, with an incredible production that won the hearts and applause of everyone her fans and even others who were.

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6q4kCRREAgk [/ embed]

Now the singer continued to share Instagram a photo of her where she appears characterized as Marilyn Monroe, make a subtle reference to it could work on the video clip of “My oh my”, a song that has since been ranked among the top hits around the world ‘Romance’ went to the public.

Camila will be present at the next Grammy Awards, where she will present one of her most recent songs on stage and captivate the audience with one of her famous spectacular shows.

Previous article Selena Gomez shocked Instagram by moving her breasts in this unusual way. Next article With black leggings, Eva Longoria exercises and looking better than ever

Video games came into his life in the late 1980s, at the time of the first encounter with Super Mario Bros., and even today they are a permanent part of it, after nearly 30 years. Pros and defects: he manages to complete Super Mario Bros in less than 5 minutes, but he has never finished Final Fight with a credit … he is still trying.