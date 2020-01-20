Aston Villa sign Tanzanian forward Mbwana Samatta from Genk

Aston Villa has eased its striker crisis with the signing of Mbwana Samatta.

The Tanzanian striker joins Belgian champions Genk and has signed a four and a half year contract at Villa Park.

The 27-year-old is the first Tanzanian player to sign for a club in one of the top 5 leagues in Europe.

Samatta scored seven goals in his 20 Jupiler Pro League games for Genk this season, and one of his three goals in the Champions League was one in the 1-2 loss to Liverpool in Anfield in November.

Unfortunately, from manager Dean Smith’s perspective, Samatta was not signed in time for the Premier League clash with fellow campaigners Watford on Tuesday night.

There is a huge lack of eye-catching options in the villa as Wesley retired with anterior cruciate ligament failure for the rest of the season.

Ivorian striker Jonathan Kodjia left Villa on Monday and joined Qatar’s Al-Gharafa club for two and a half years, bringing the Premier League club £ 11m (£ 13m).

Before Samatta’s signing, 18-year-old Indiana Vassilev was the most experienced striker on the Villa team.

Smith is confident that Samatta will not be the only player to take the lead in January. A deal for Mehdi Taremi from Rio Ave is in the pipeline.

Ahead of relegation against Watford, Smith said a deal for the Iranian striker is imminent. “Suso (Villa Sports Director Jesus García Pitarch) believes the same thing, so it’s something we’re looking for. I’m also looking forward to going on.”

Leicester City striker Islam Slimani, who is currently on loan in Monaco, was also a goal for Villa this month.