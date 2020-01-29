Aston Villa reaches the final of the League Cup

“We fought to the end, we worked very hard, I’m so happy.”

Villa skipper Jack Grealish welcomed his team’s attitude never to die.

“I just think it shows what character we have on the team,” he said at Sky Sports. “Last month we were in a sticky spot, couldn’t hold four passports together, but we’re burning right now.

“I thought we were brilliant today, I’m over the moon.”

Villa is very grateful to goalkeeper Orjan Nyland, who scored three outstanding saves in the first half. Chef Dean Smith chose to remain loyal to the Norwegian, who had served him well in the first leg at King Power Stadium. at the expense of recent signing Pepe Reina.

Nyland celebrated wildly with the fans and praised his performance as his best in a villa jersey.

“Yes, definitely,” he said to Sky Sports. “It was my best game the last time I played Leicester in the first leg, but it was fantastic to come out and do it again.”

Orjan Nyland scored several decisive saves in the first half and celebrated a wild anniversary after the final whistle.Credit: Getty Images

When asked if he would now play in the final, he added: “I hope so.”

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers thought it was Nyland’s performance that deprived his team of final place.

“I thought we were excellent in the game,” he said. “Your goalkeeper has made some excellent saves. We played with good control and serenity.”

“I’m just totally disappointed with my players who put so much into the game.

“It’s a difficult task than I thought – in the two games – we were the better side.”

Villa, the five-time winner, is back in the final for the first time since 2010 and will face either Manchester City or Manchester United, who will meet in the second leg on Thursday (AEDT). Overall, City leads 3-1.

The final will be held on March 1st at Wembley Stadium.

