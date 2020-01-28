Aston Villa - Leicester: television, live stream, time, forecast

Aston Villa hosts Leicester in the second game of the Carabao Cup semi-final at Villa Park.

The hosts left the King Power Stadium with a 1-1 draw in the first leg, despite shooting just one shot on goal.

Boss Dean Smith hopes that his players can prepare for the second leg with a trip to Wembley.

Leicester appeared to be losing momentum after the campaign’s breathless start in early 2020, but remains a threat even without injured Jamie Vardy.

RadioTimes.com has put together everything you need to know to watch Aston Villa – Leicester on TV and online.

When is Aston Villa v Leicester?

Aston Villa – Leicester starts on 7:45 p.m. on Tuesday, January 28, 2020,

How to watch Aston Villa vs. Leicester on TV and live stream

You can follow the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event or online via the SkyGo app from 6:45 p.m.

Sky customers can add Premier League and Football channels to their offer for just £ 18 a month or the full sports package for just £ 23 a month.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the game on NOW TV. You can purchase a Sky Sports day pass for £ 9.99, a weekly pass for £ 14.99, or a monthly pass for £ 33.99 without the need for a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones, and consoles.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says …

Neither team shows a particularly constant form, although Leicester apparently has overcome their wobble effects.

Ayoze Perez strengthens in the absence of Vardy, as does Kelechi Iheanacho, and could again prove to be the match winner.

Prediction: Aston Villa 0-1 Leicester