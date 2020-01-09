Aston Martin's Sharper DB11 AMR leaves Jay Leno captivated

Loading...

The Aston Martin DB11 AMR is arguably one of the best V12 coupes available on the market right now, designed for both daily tasks and dynamic training on your favorite road or even on a track.

Aston Martin uses the AMR nameplate to signify that this DB11 is the flagship of the range, with its own 5.2-liter twin-turbo V12 engine installed under the flap cover producing 630 hp and 516 lb-ft of torque (700 Nm), the latter from only 1,500 rpm.

With the help of its powerful V12, the Aston Martin DB11 AMR is capable of 0-60 mph in 3.5 seconds (0-100 km / h in 3.7) and can reach a top speed of 208 mph ( 334 km / h).

The chassis has been fine-tuned to provide a sharper response without disrupting Aston’s characteristic smooth ride, thanks to the use of reworked shock absorbers, a thicker anti-roll bar and updated pads. The eight-speed automatic transmission has also received a new gear change calibration while the exhaust is slightly more successful than before, when Sport mode is activated.

The AMR variant of the Aston Martin DB11 is visually distinguished by a range of exposed carbon elements, dark light work that includes the outline of the headlights, the front grille, the taillights and taillights, as well as details shiny blacks like the roof, the side sills and separator.

All in all, the Aston Martin DB11 AMR is a super civilized super tourer that can growl on demand and trust its driver when pushing hard, what you would expect from your more than 200 mph sports car. Add to that the seductive style inside and out, and one wonders now why Jay Leno fell in love with it in his last video.

