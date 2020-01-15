Aston Martin's $ 189,000 DBX SUV conquers the Arabian desert

When you take an Aston Martin in a turn, the only thought in your mind should be how you can get out as quickly as possible, preferably with tires that smoke and the back swings just enough to help you get more speed through the turn to wear on the road without losing control. To make it happen, it’s a matter of combining gas, braking and steering in such a way that everything points in the right way. So that’s what I think when I put an arc to the left, but the calculus is new. Instead of predictable pavement, I find myself on a dirt road covered with the smooth red sand of the Arabian Peninsula. And instead of a track beast such as Aston’s Vantage, I am in the all-new SUV, the DBX.

I am testing the DBX in Oman, where Aston engineers are finalizing the operation and dynamics of the sleek new model with $ 189,000 for five passengers later this year. They hit it as close as possible to a supercar with multiple terrains as they can, something that can slide over asphalt and dirt with the balance that matches the legendary nameplate of the British car manufacturer. When they reach the goal, I will look like T. E. Lawrence reincarnated with an improved camel. If that’s not the case, I might wrap their new toy around one of the timeless rocks along the road.

I turn the wheel to release the rear end and press the accelerator pedal. The Aston jumps and shivers over the corrugated surface, but holds the line while it bends to the left. The rear-wheel drive with four-wheel drive, whereby the torque is adjusted to each wheel from one millisecond to the next, helps the car to crawl more and more upset to the edge of the road, the tires spitting rocks and dirt on the boulders. “We try to send engine power to the right places to make it fun and playful, but still very safe,” says DBX chief engineer Matt Becker. “So, as you can see, the car can go sideways, to everyone’s delight.”

The Aston delivers a few scary moments as the terrain slides underneath, but does impressive work given the lack of the right set – knobby tires and a real off-road suspension – that would make it unbearable to drive on the street. The V8 engine, introduced by Mercedes-AMG, produces 542 hp and brings the SUV to 181 mph. The nine-speed transmission keeps the pace brilliant, so I have no reason to interfere with the paddle shifters mounted on the handlebars.

This is still a test for the DBX, but each class has an oversized weight. Aston Martin’s revenue decreased last year, despite a series of wild supercars such as the Vantage, DB11 and DBS, the Valkyrie hypercar and the upcoming Valhalla hypercar. And despite various efforts to secure further investments and to straighten the company’s financial ship. A well-selling SUV can be the savior of Aston. It would not be the first of its kind: luxury SUVs from Porsche, Bentley, Lamborghini, Rolls-Royce and Maserati have become customer favorites, reflecting the market’s obsession with major attractions and the desire of performance enthusiasts for a practical vehicle that still always feels special.

To give that feeling, Aston engineers rely heavily on highly adaptable, electronically controlled powertrains and suspensions that have truly made multi-environment SUVs new. The 48-volt electrical system of the DBX, for example, enables an active anti-roll bar that pushes the wheels down in response to movement of the bodywork in hard turns. An old-fashioned passive equivalent, such as the torsion bars that must be permanently adjusted, cannot be adjusted based on driving conditions.

