Aston Martin would have disconnected the Electric Rapide E

When Aston Martin teased the Rapide E in 2017, the company said that the “four-door sports car” would start coming off the assembly line in 2019.

The year 2019 has passed and the company has said nothing about the model since June. There could be a good reason for this, as Autocar reports that the production plan has been discreetly put aside.

Details are limited, but the publication says that a source told them that the vehicle has moved on to a “research project” that will help improve the company’s electrification efforts. As part of this new mission, Aston Martin would have decided not to produce.

It would be a big change as the automaker unveiled a production-ready Rapide E at the Shanghai Auto Show last year. The model had a 65 kWh lithium-ion battery that powered two electric motors that produced combined power of approximately 602 hp (449 kW / 610 PS) and 701 lb-ft (950 Nm) of torque.

The powertrain allowed the car to run from 0 to 60 mph (0 to 96 km / h) in under four seconds and reach a top speed of 155 mph (250 km / h). The Rapide E also had a range of more than 322 km according to the harmonized global test procedure for light vehicles.

Given that the design and development work was essentially completed, it is surprising that the car was blocked at the last minute. This raises many questions, the most important being the number of 155 units sold. Aston Martin may have killed the model due to lack of demand, but Autocar suggested the motives could be financial.

Earlier this week, Aston Martin CEO Andy Palmer used the company’s trade statement to say that “2019 has been a very disappointing year” and that “their underlying performance will not provide the benefits we had planned ”. Palmer also announced a cost-cutting program, but hasn’t worked out. However, it is possible that the limited production Rapid E ​​has been abandoned to concentrate its efforts on the DBX which has already accumulated around 1,800 orders since November.