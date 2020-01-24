Aston Martin thinks it's too good for stickers

Screenshot: Aston Martin

The Aston Martin Valkyrie is a hybrid wonder that will deliver 1,160 horsepower. It looks like something from another time or from another planet and sounds incredible. It uses lightweight carbon fiber bodies and even optionally has gold – but no stickers. Aston Martin is apparently too good for stickers.

In a technical presentation that apparently was sent to the Valkyrie owners (and passed on to us by a tipster), Aston Martin dedicated 10 slides to the Valkyrie badge alone. The regular Aston Martin badge is apparently “too heavy” for the car. And a sticker is out of the question because it is not “appropriate to the quality and state of the art”. Excuse me for a second while rolling my eyes so tightly that I may actually hurt myself.

What is Aston Martin’s solution? Small, tiny, tiny fragments of micrometer thick stainless steel. Here I have the company explained:

Ultra Fine Badge (Standard)

For those who want to save the ultimate in weight, Aston Martin has commissioned an ultra-light emblem made with the strictest tolerances and of excellent beauty. The badge was manufactured by Precision Photofabrication Developments (PPD Ltd) for Aston Martin. It differs significantly from the standard Valkyrie badge and that worn by all other Aston Martins in that it features a skeleton rather than a solid design to save weight to maximize. In the gaps between the “bones” of the badge there is now a honeycomb network, the individual strands of stainless steel are about as wide as a human hair and are provided with a tolerance that matches that in the world of aerospace or formula matches 1.

The badge begins as a CAD drawing (Computer-Aided Design) … With a thickness of only 40 micrometers, it is at the extreme limit of what the technology behind it can do with sufficient repeatability and consistency for rendering in extremely small dimensions can production. Any thinner and it would be almost impossible to handle without risking damage. A photo tool – a clear piece of film – is created from the CAD data, which displays the data as precisely as possible and then has to be transferred to the stainless steel. This is done by a photo-etching process in which a metal plate laminated with the UV-sensitive resist film is exposed to UV light, so that any UV light that strikes it polymerizes the film and fixes the image on it. In areas where the image is not needed, the film is black, which blocks UV light. This is how the pattern gets onto the metal.

The result is a solid stainless steel plate with the printed Aston Martin emblem that can then be attacked by acid to dissolve all of the unwanted metal between the “bones” of the emblem and its honeycomb network structure. Each emblem is then checked under bright light and high magnification for signs of imperfection. The material is designed so that errors cannot be repaired. In the event of a manufacturing defect, the ID card is simply thrown away and the process restarted. After the process is complete, the badge is attached to the vehicle where it is protected by the same paint that protects the rest of the vehicle. In its finished form, suitable for the car, the emblem weighs only 0.4 grams or a 280th of the weight of a DBS Superleggera emblem, an emblem for the Valkyrie with the most extraordinary and complicated detail, with less than half the mass of a single standard -Büroklammer.

That is the badge. Careful, if you look too closely, it can break in.

Screenshot: Aston Martin

Oh, but if Sir or Madame found stainless steel too low and plebeian? There is also a titanium option.

Laser etched from solid titanium, the laser cuts off a titanium plate until the emblem begins to form. “A single titanium badge for the Valkyrie requires the undivided attention of the five-axis laser for about 12 hours,” writes Aston Martin. This is very impressive as I have an attention span of only about 24 seconds.

And then “it has to be sandblasted thoroughly, using the same machines used by fine watchmakers and jewelers. Glass beads with a diameter of just 20 microns are fired at the badge to remove any discoloration or oxidation that is left over from the manufacturing process. ”

All that effort. All of this technology. All this science. All this precision. All to save the microscopic ounces, all of which are free as soon as the driver gets in the car, as the left shoelace is slightly thicker than the right one. Or if they have eaten too much.

Of course, that’s all just to show off. No Valkyrie owner will want to talk about how his car has a sticker. What is it, a humble Porsche GT2 RS?

You can see the relevant parts of the presentation as shown below.