Aston Martin Lagonda Was A Technological Wonder ... When It Worked

When it debuted in 1976, Aston Martin Lagona was one of the most ambitious, technologically advanced, ambitious vehicles ever manufactured. So why was a hand built from a pile of old cars in what looked more like a factory roof?

At a whopping £ 50,000 lire in 1976, or $ 244,000 today, the Lagonda was meant to be the sedan for the elite. It had space-age design, plush leather seats, wood details on the inside, and of course its first digital digital frame.

What kind of car company was making this super luxury phone? One that had been ultimately bankrupt, and had just renovated its old school factory.

It was very early days for compact computing in general, of course old-fashioned digital instruments on the dashboard of a car, using CRT projectors like your old TV. As my colleague Jason Torchinsky wrote a few years ago, while wondering if he could make a Lagonda in his basement:

And, the computer that led the CRTs was fascinating too. This is long before standardizing, small computers like the one in your pocket that can be packaged in one deal – everything has been tailor-made.

From what I found, the computer was based on the popular Z80 CPU. Most of us know this chip better as the core of Pac-Man arcade machines, Game Boys, and the business computers that run an OS called CP / M. Even better, everything on this computer seems to it was deliciously slipshod.

Amazingly, the CRT system had been the improvement for Lagondas production before, which were in turn a serious step up from Lagondas production, which had something around 40 touch-sensitive buttons. Those didn’t work. Hemmings explained that Aston was not really capable of developing innovative technology by itself, nor had perhaps the best judgment (or finances) in choosing a qualified partner:

The job of designing the new digital system was entrusted to the graduate students of the Cranfield Institute of Technology, which turned out to be an unfortunate decision. When, after months of rapid development work, a Lagonda race was finally shown to the press in the spring of 1978, smoke began to escape the dashboard, forcing red leaders to push the car. Aston Martin has wasted no time in seeking help. New director Peter Sprague, who was also president of the National Semiconductor, called Lane Research in California, who in turn referred him to the Javanese Company, a specialist in aerial instruments in Frisco, Texas. Which is how, weeks later, the world’s only management at Aston Martin Lagonda landed in the Lone Star State.

“The whole system was almost a nightmare,” said Javalina President Brian Refoy. “The electronics package that Cranfield shed about 180 pounds. It has a 300-pair cable going from the instrument panel to the rear seating compartment, where there were computer storage boxes under the rear seats.” Refoy and his team dropped everything and started from scratch. Within 45 days, they had to drive down the road to test; In 90 days, Aston Martin had to give Lagondas to its new owners, some waiting as long as two years. Meanwhile, the price has doubled to the equivalent of $ 110,000, or about $ 200,000 in today’s dollars.

Buy 3 Years of NordVPN at 70% off, and Enjoy an Extra Month …

The car itself also had some very strange features, as described by my college Justin Westbrook:

The Lagonda had two fuel doors, mounted on the side of the car in pillar c, but only one fuel tank. It also has two different horns, the fuse was located in the middle of the dashboard where you can wait for the radio, the parking brake is located between the seat and the driver’s door, and the only odometer reading is under the front hood. .

As Doug points out, the rear doors didn’t open very wide and the rear seat room was more padded than you’d expect, despite the fact that this car is about four feet longer than the VW Golf of the time. The rear passenger air vents are mounted behind the passenger heads, and the headlights will open with the trunk, so there is no way to see the car parked on the side of the road.

Photo: Reddit- u / EthanC5512

Incredibly, the car sells surprisingly well for an Aston, especially in the Middle East cloud of money, as noted in David Dowsey’s book Aston Martin: Power, Beauty, Soul. (The book also notes that the development of electronics delayed Lagonda’s production two full years.)

The ridiculous layout and completely new features were practically worth the money from here. Watch the video above to see what made Aston Martin Lagonda so great to see.

.