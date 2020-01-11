Aston Martin doesn't feel so good, can get relief from Geely

Loading...

Picture: Aston Martin

Things are a little different at Aston Martin when the British automaker is preparing to produce its DBX SUV. The design and technology behind the SUV were incredibly expensive for the company, and everything that secures itself when it launches goes well. If the DBX armor, so will the company’s profits. A rough European market for its cars has left the company on its luck and reportedly took half of its 2018 profit.

Reuters today confirms that Chinese company Geely Automobile Holding is currently conducting a due diligence to acquire a stake in the 107-year-old British GT manufacturer. Geely also owns Lotus, Volvo, the London EV Company and a 10% stake in Daimler. Geely reportedly sees the opportunity to exchange platforms and technologies between Lotus and Aston, not to mention that Daimler already owns 5% of Aston.

As a result of the savings on the pennies, Aston is said to have thrown its plans for the electric RapidE directly into the trash can. It’s a shame because the RapidE would have fought directly against the Porsche Taycan in the premium market for electric sports sedans, as it is said to have a range of 200 miles and a time of 0-60 seconds under 4.

Money problems forced Aston Martin’s partner on Chinese engineer LeEco’s project to leave the ship in June. This meant that Aston would do the job itself, and the planned large-scale production was reduced to a limited edition of 155 units. That was the plan, but now it was brought to the scrap heap in the sky.

Are you swapping the future of an electric sedan for a large, expensive, fuel-consuming twin-turbo V8 SUV? Yes, that seems natural for 2020.