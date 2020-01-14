Aston Martin chats with owner of Racing Point F1 in final effort to secure funding

Shortly after it appeared that Chinese giant Geely was considering an investment in Aston Martin, it was revealed that the British automaker was also in talks with Canadian billionaire Lawrence Stroll, reports Bloomberg.

It’s been a few months since Stroll was reported for the first time interested in buying a stake in Aston Martin, but following a recent profit warning from the automaker, it is understood that discussions between the parties will are intensified. The Canadian investor, owner of the Racing Point Formula One team, could inject $ 260 million into the brand.

“We are still in discussions with potential strategic investors regarding building longer-term relationships that may or may not involve investing in stocks,” Aston Martin said in an email posted this weekend.

If Stroll goes ahead with his investment in Aston Martin, he could ask for a seat on the company’s board of directors, says someone familiar with the matter.

The profit warning issued by Aston Martin last week revealed that it expected adjusted profits of between £ 130 million ($ 170.46 million) and £ 140 million ($ 183.58 million) ), or almost half of the £ 247 million ($ 323.39 million) he made the year before. Among the factors at play in the decline in profits are a drop in the average selling price of its vehicles, a 7% drop in wholesale volumes and higher marketing costs.

Whether Aston Martin is able to attract new investors or not, the future of the company undoubtedly rests on the success of the DBX, its very first SUV. The company recently announced that it has received 1,800 orders from DBX and will begin deliveries this year.