Asteroid discovered spinning in Venus for the first time

Most asteroids in our solar system revolve around the sun in the main asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter, or in a cluster in the same orbit as Jupiter called the Trojan horses. Plus, there are asteroids that come close to Earth’s orbit, called Near-Earth asteroids. But now an asteroid has been discovered for the first time that spins entirely in Venus.

Astronomers from Caltech’s Zwicky Transient Facility (ZTF) observed the asteroid, called 2020 AV2, as part of a small class of asteroids called Atira. These bodies orbit around the earth, but only 2020 AV2 orbits within Venus.

“This is a very exciting discovery,” said Quanzhi Ye, a visiting assistant researcher at the University of Maryland Department of Astronomy and ZTF co-investigator, in a statement. “Astronomers have systematically searched the skies for small bodies since the 1970s and 1980s and there is not much unknown territory in the inner solar system. Asteroids with orbits in the orbit of Venus are a challenge to observe, and I am very happy that we have finally found it. “

The 2020 AV2 asteroid is the first asteroid that has found a job entirely in the orbit of Venus. Discovered with the Zwicky Transient Facility at Palomar Observatory 2020, AV2 revolves around the sun in about 151 days. NASA / JPL

2020 AV2 is between 1 and 3 kilometers (0.6 to 1.8 miles) wide, with a slightly tilted orbit relative to the rest of the solar system. It says in Venus throughout its orbit and at some points it even comes close to the orbit of Mercury. It has one of the shortest years of an asteroid discovered so far, completing orbit around the sun in about 151 days.

Astronomers believe that the asteroid probably started further in the solar system before migrating inwards over time. “A meeting with a planet probably threw the asteroid into the orbit of Venus,” said Tom Prince, professor of physics at Caltech and a senior researcher at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory. “It’s the opposite of what happens when a space mission swings through a planet for a boost of gravity. Instead of extracting energy from a planet, it loses it. “

George Helou, executive director of the IPAC astronomy center in Caltech, agreed that it must have been a tough journey for the asteroid. “Passing the Venus job must have been a challenge (for 2020 AV2),” he said.

And the future does not look bright for the brave little asteroid. “The only way it will ever come out of its orbit is if it is ejected through a gravity encounter with Mercury or Venus,” said Helou, “but more likely it will eventually crash onto one of those two planets.”

