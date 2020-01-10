Assymetric neckline clothing trends for the winter of 2019

Loading...

It is easy to make a rotation of the same winter knits: thick sweater, turtleneck, black dress with long sleeves, repetition. But during the recent holiday season we couldn’t help noticing a micro trend in all of our Instagram feeds, carried by celebrities, influencers and our most fashionable friends. There has been a large increase in asymmetrical necklines. Whether deliberately created to the right or left of the center, or wearing a one-shoulder design, the modern silhouette is subtle but transforming.

Asymmetry was a common thread in the runways from New York to Paris and appeared on the Springwalks catwalks of Stella McCartney, Cushnie and more. We love the inventive version of Simon Porte Jacquemus in which he managed to make a cardigan that doubles as symmetrically or asymmetrically, depending on how you tie it up.

The striking trend without ruffles, strass and flash, but it is anything but boring, and it adds a head start to the simplest rib knitted top. It is a comfortable alternative to the off-shoulder look, and we are so professional that we go one-sided, we have put together 14 of our favorite styles.