Assumed that Sony Xperia 5 Plus renders show a familiar design

Loading...

Despite the problems facing the Sony Mobile Division, the company is ready to launch a new Xperia 5 Plus handset according to the latest range of renders.

The renders are from none other than @OnLeaks in collaboration with Slashleaks and give us a glimpse of what is said to be a major successor to the Xperia 5 that was unveiled at IFA at the end of 2019. We are not even sure of the name yet.

It seems that the Xperia 5 Plus maintains the 21: 9 aspect ratio, which has been an integral part of the recent revival of the Xperia brand in the last 12 months. The specifications are thin on the ground, but we know some of the core inclusions, thanks to the leaks.

The Sony Xperia 5 Plus has a 6.6-inch flat OLED screen with dual front-firing speakers. That alone can be music in some ears, because we see OEMs go to curved screens much more often. In contrast to the small footprint of the standard Xperia 5, the Plus version measures approximately 168.2 x 71.6 x 8.1 mm (9.3 mm including rear camera bubble).

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8KQRYasJYlQ (/ embed)

Also included is a side-mounted capacitive fingerprint reader and even a headphone port on top – two things that we see less and less on flagship devices. The frame seems to have a much more boxy look that is reminiscent of older smartphones such as the iPhone 4 and 5 series.

On the back we see a triple camera setting that we would simulate that we found on the current batch of Xperia devices. That means a focal length of 16 mm (ultra wide), 26 mm (standard) and 52 mm (2x zoom), respectively. The forward-facing selfie camera has an 8-megapixel sensor. As with previous models, they must offer sufficient photo and video options for the enthusiastic user of a smartphone camera.

Apart from those important facts, we know very little else about what the Sony Xperia 5 Plus has to offer. No information about chipset or other internals has been shared, although we expect more information to follow in the coming weeks.

More about Sony:

FTC: we use revenue-earning auto affiliate links. More.

See 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=amE9-zT22XM (/ embed)