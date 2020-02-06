Associated Press cannot declare Iowa Caucuses winners

DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) – The Associated Press cannot declare a winner in the 2020 Iowa Democratic gatherings.

Former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg leads the Vermont Senator, Bernie Sanders, with 97% of the boroughs reported. That is a margin of 0.14 percentage points.

However, while the Iowa Democratic Party continues to endeavor to complete the results of the caucus, Tom Perez, chairman of the National Democratic Committee, asked the Iowa Democratic Party to reissue it on Thursday. This is not a recount, but a verification of the number of votes to ensure that the results have been added correctly.

After days of uncertainty, Perez sought to re-examine the results reported by the Iowa Democratic Party. These include technology issues with the party’s mobile app to collect results from caucus sites, an overwhelming number of calls to the party’s replacement phone system, and a subsequent delay of several days after the results were reported.

The Iowa Democratic Party proposed not to respond to Perez’s request and issued a statement saying that it would reinterpret if one of the candidates gave a request.

In addition, the party has not yet reported results from some satellite caucus locations, of which an unknown number of equivalents can still be obtained from government delegates.

“The Associated Press calls a race if there is a clear indication of a winner. Due to the narrow spread between former Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Senator Bernie Sanders and the irregularities in this year’s caucus process, it is not possible to determine a winner Period, “said Sally Buzbee, AP’s senior vice president and executive editor.

AP will continue to report on and review the results of the Iowa Democratic Party once the party has finished tabulating and the results of a possible revision or count.

Unlike a government-led area code, the Iowa assemblies are organized by the Iowa Democratic Party. For the first time in 2020, the party published three sets of results from its assemblies: the “first alignment” and the “final alignment” of the assemblies, and the number of “equivalents of state delegates” each candidate receives. Previously, only the equivalents of the state delegates were published.

During the meetings, voters who arrived at their meeting place filled out a card listing their first election; These results determine the “first alignment”. Caucusgoers, whose first-choice candidate did not receive at least 15% of the vote at their caucus site, were able to switch their support to another candidate. After this was done, the results were tabulated again to determine the “final orientation” of the caucus site.

The final votes were then used to calculate the number of state convention delegates – or “equivalents of state delegates” – that were awarded to each candidate. There are indications that the party has not correctly tabulated some final votes for legislative approximation or that it has not correctly assigned the equivalents of state delegates in some districts.

AP has always declared the winner of the Iowa Caucuses based on the number of equivalents of state delegates each candidate receives. This is because the Democrats base their nomination on the delegates.

While the initial targeting and final targeting provide some insight into the process, the equivalents of state delegates have the greatest impact on the metric that Democrats use to select their candidates.