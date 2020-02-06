Associate professor in Kalamazoo, MI Money Diary

Occupancy: Colleague Professor
Industry: Higher education
Age: 38
Place: Kalamazoo, MI
Salary: $ 84,738 + ~ $ 20,000 from my secondary occupation
Paycheck amount (2x / month): $ 2,391.05
Gender identity: Woman
Monthly expenses
Mortgage: $ 930 (I live with my dog.)
Car loan: $ 438.08 (another three years)
Student loan: $ 516 (probably two years on PSLF)
403 (b): $ 1,109.86 (for nine months a year and in addition to my regular wage – ~ $ 83,000 in my account)
HSA (before taxes for 12 months): $ 100 (~ $ 3,500)
Dentistry / vision (nine months before tax): $ 9.38
457 (b) (after 12 months after taxes): $ 138.74 (this account is new; ~ $ 500)
Car insurance: $ 137.87
CSA (Community share in agriculture): $ 100
Newspapers (local, WaPo, NYT): $ 21.07
Home Service Contract: $ 14.99 (this gives me priority service, routine maintenance on electricity, water, heat, cooling and a 15% discount on all other work. I have an old house, so the discounts are always more than I pay annually.)
Fitness center: $ 69
Netflix: $ 8.99 (I share with friends, and they give me Hulu)
Amazon music: $ 7.99
Biweekly cleaning of the house: ~ $ 150
Telephone / Cable / Internet: $ 240
Tools: $ 170 (this month, but depending on the season)
Specific savings: $ 250 for property taxes and insurance (see below)
Annual expenses:
Ships: $ 99
Amazon Prime: $ 119
Insurance for homeowners: $ 599
Property tax: $ 2.006.87