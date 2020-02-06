Associate professor in Kalamazoo, MI Money Diary

Occupancy: Colleague Professor

Industry: Higher education

Age: 38

Place: Kalamazoo, MI

Salary: $ 84,738 + ~ $ 20,000 from my secondary occupation

Paycheck amount (2x / month): $ 2,391.05

Gender identity: Woman

Monthly expenses

Mortgage: $ 930 (I live with my dog.)

Car loan: $ 438.08 (another three years)

Student loan: $ 516 (probably two years on PSLF)

403 (b): $ 1,109.86 (for nine months a year and in addition to my regular wage – ~ $ 83,000 in my account)

HSA (before taxes for 12 months): $ 100 (~ $ 3,500)

Dentistry / vision (nine months before tax): $ 9.38

457 (b) (after 12 months after taxes): $ 138.74 (this account is new; ~ $ 500)

Car insurance: $ 137.87

CSA (Community share in agriculture): $ 100

Newspapers (local, WaPo, NYT): $ 21.07

Home Service Contract: $ 14.99 (this gives me priority service, routine maintenance on electricity, water, heat, cooling and a 15% discount on all other work. I have an old house, so the discounts are always more than I pay annually.)

Fitness center: $ 69

Netflix: $ 8.99 (I share with friends, and they give me Hulu)

Amazon music: $ 7.99

Biweekly cleaning of the house: ~ $ 150

Telephone / Cable / Internet: $ 240

Tools: $ 170 (this month, but depending on the season)

Specific savings: $ 250 for property taxes and insurance (see below)

Annual expenses:

Ships: $ 99

Amazon Prime: $ 119

Insurance for homeowners: $ 599

Property tax: $ 2.006.87