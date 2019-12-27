Assistants to Western United coach Mark Rudan could relocate to the United States and Japan

Loading...

Peter Cklamovlski, longtime offsider of Postecoglou, has been appointed coach of rivals for J.League Shimizu S-Pulse, which means that the former coach of Socceroos needs reinforcements.

Anastasiadis played under Postecoglou in South Melbourne as the club won two consecutive National Football League titles in 1997-98 and 1998-99.

John Hutchinson won an A-League title with the Central Coast Mariners. Credit: Anthony Johnson

Rudan, who catches up with Postecoglou himself on Monday, has repeatedly denied or confirmed any news about the future of Anastasiadis, but said he would "not stand in the way" the decision of its staff to pursue their career.

"Watch this space. I will not comment because there is no need," said Rudan.

"We are not going to comment but we will never hinder anyone if it will improve their careers in the future – what we are proud of is that we have given them a basis to take off from and look for bigger and better things and greener pastures. "

Hutchinson and Anastasiadis were both signed by Western United before Rudan was confirmed as their superior.

Rudan also confirmed on Friday Herald reports that Western United are looking to step up their attack in the January transfer window and want to sign an attacker and a midfielder.

United have quality in two areas, like Alessandro Diamanti, Besart Berisha and Panagiotis Kone, but sometimes failed to convert their chances.

"We are always on the lookout, we are always looking to grow and improve this team, so I guess we are no different from other teams. But yes, we do (in January) ". Said Rudan.

"These are probably the two areas of the park – it's probably the middle of the park and higher up on the ground – that we're looking to improve.

"And this process is endless – even for next year, as you know, (we have) a lot of players who go out of the contract, what is going on in every club – this recruiting campaign.

"But certainly in the immediate future, in January, we are looking to improve the team – if we can. Otherwise, more than happy to run with what we have – we have good players."

Scott McDonald will be on the team for Saturday's shock with Wellington Phoenix at Ballarat, while Kone will face a fitness test after being injured in last Friday's game against the Wanderers.

