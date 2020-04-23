Assistance programs open as Bucks, Montgomery businesses struggle amid coronavirus pandemic – News – The Intelligencer

With the help of the thousands of businesses affected by the shutdown that created the spread of choruses, small businesses across Pennsylvania and the U.S. will soon have access to state and federal programs aimed at keeping businesses afloat.

Editor’s note: This content is being provided free of charge as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to the Bucks County Courier Times at buckscountycouriertimes.com/subscribenow or The Intelligencer at theintell.com/subscribenow.

______________

This is an unprecedented time for business owners like Frank Lyons.

The co-owner of the Continental Tavern in Yardley said his establishment will remain on Main Street since it will be allowed to remain open as essential businesses under the order of Gov. Tom Wolf, COVID-19, but others are not so lucky.

“If you have a small retail store in Yardley, or a spa, salon or barbershop, and your business is completely closed, their impact is complete,” Lyons said. “They have no way to make any money, and when no-one is open, no-one is coming to town, and this is a huge effect.”

Linda Stewart, owner of the longtime Jenkintown My Jewel Shop, is feeling the pain.

Stewart and his four employees are trying to stay out of the shutdown created by hardship across the entire consumer supply chain, including suppliers, employees, property owners and manufacturers, she said.

“To survive, we have to accept and embrace this new norm,” she said. “Personally, I’m still in awe of this even happening, but doing what is best to end this nightmare as soon as possible. Preparing for the worst … praying for the best. “

The pair are among the thousands who have been forced to deal with dramatically reduced revenues after many were forced to close suddenly last month.

Polls conducted by the US Chamber of Commerce and MetLife last week showed that nearly a quarter of small business owners surveyed say they are two months or less from closing permanently, while 11% said they would probably they are out of business within a month.

About a quarter of small businesses already temporarily closed have closed, with 40% of those unlikely to close temporarily within the next two weeks, according to the survey.

More than half polled said the best way to keep small businesses in business is through direct cash payments to Americans. About 30% requested loans and financial assistance while another 21% requested the suspension of payroll taxes.

“As the poll results show, small business owners are seeking loans and financial assistance to ensure they do not have to close their doors or go bankrupt because of the coronavirus,” said Neil Bradley, chief policy officer of the US Chamber of Commerce. ”American. the banks are ready to help, but they need clear guidelines from the administration. “

That help could soon come with a number of state and federal programs aimed at getting businesses back on their feet.

The Paycheck Defense Program

The $ 350 billion loan program funded through the $ 2 trillion federal CARES Act is designed to provide small businesses with a direct incentive to keep their workers on payroll by allowing the Small Business Administration to forgive loans if all employees are kept for eight weeks. The money must be used for payroll, rent, mortgage interest or utilities.

On Friday, about 1,800 SBA lenders as well as traditional banks, credit unions and Farm Credit System institutions nationwide began accepting applications through the program that runs through June 30. Those interested in previously filling out an application at home.treasury.gov must send it to a bank.

However, banks were scrambling to prepare for the high demand for loans while awaiting government guidance with JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup and Wells Fargo able to accept online applications as of Friday, according to a report by Fortune.com.

Other financial institutions such as Bank of America were limiting applications to only members who had a line of credit with the bank, according to multiple media reports.

Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, small business owners in all 50 states, Washington, D.C., and U.S. territories are eligible for assistance of up to $ 2 million to help overcome temporary income loss.

The program is open to any small business with less than 500 employees and is individually owned, independent contractors and self-employed people, private non-profit groups or veterans organizations affected by COVID-19.

Firms in certain industries may have more than 500 employees if they meet the SBA size standards for those industries.

Repayment of funds through the program is not required and is available within days of completing an application that must be submitted by December 21.

The program is only available to businesses where credit is not available elsewhere, with interest rates at 3.75% for businesses and 2.75% for non-profits through 30-year repayment plans.

Information can be obtained by calling the SBA Customer Service Center at 1-800-659-2955 (1-800-877-8339 for people with hearing impairments), or by email at crashcustomerservice@sba.gov.

COVID-19 Emergency Economic Rapid Response Loan Program

Administered by the Bucks County Redevelopment Authority, the loan program provides a one-time emergency economic rapid response loan to private companies in the tourism and hospitality industry in Bucks. The agency set aside $ 600,000 in gaming tax revenue for loans to companies in Bensalem, Bristol Borough, Bristol Township, Hulmeville, Langhorne, Langhorne Manor, Lower Southampton, Middletown and Penndel.

Under the new program, eligible businesses can apply for up to $ 8,000. The government said it expects to process the loans within five business days. If many Lower Bucks companies do not apply for loans by April 3, the program will be extended to other areas in Bucks County.

Zero interest loans will be provided to tourism and hospitality companies that have been in business for at least two years and are currently open for business, said Sean Schafer, chairman of the redevelopment authority.

COVID-19 Working Capital Access Program

The program administered through the Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority offers a $ 100,000 maximum disaster relief loan with a 0% interest rate for Pennsylvania businesses with 100 or less full-time worldwide.

As of March 23, approximately $ 61 million was available through the fund which is distributed on a limited basis to the earliest.

Applications must be submitted through a Certified Economic Development Organization, with the full list available at dced.pa.gov/CEDO.

For information, visit dced.pa.gov/CWCA.

Staff reporter Jo Ciavaglia contributed to this story