Screengrab courtesy of B.C. lions

A new year is blooming and the Rick Campbell era of the B.C. Lions is in full swing now.

The new head of bank revealed his coaching staff on Monday, and the striking amalgamation of Ottawa and Edmonton shows the collaboration between him and General Manager Ed Hervey. It’s an eclectic mix of experience and young talent, Canadians and Americans, recognizable names and unknowns.

Hiring a coaching staff is the most important decision any head coach can make, and Campbell’s strength as a manager has been one of the main reasons for his hiring. More than any other candidate, Campbell was expected to hire, hire, and effectively manage the best possible staff.

So how did he do it?

Let’s take a look at the new employees and see what they mean for the future of the Leos.

Jordan Maksymic, offensive coordinator

Many fans were understandably disappointed when Saskatchewan won the Jason Maas competition and proved that all the hype surrounding a Campbell Maas team was wrong.

If there ever was a perfect consolation prize for Jason Maas, it’s Maksymic. He is a Maas student and has been his passport coordinator since 2016 and his offensive coordinator last season. This is an up and coming Canadian coach who is highly valued, even if his name doesn’t have the same cache as that of other candidates.

Especially for the Lions, Maksymic was at least partially responsible for the best seasons in Mike Reilly’s career. Each season from 2016 to 2018, Edmonton’s downward attack on the field was the top 3 in the league in terms of mileage, average yards per attempt, and completion rate.

This kind of remarkable efficiency combined with the production of large games earned Reilly the Most Outstanding Player Award in 2017. Jason Maas may have been in control of this offense, but Maksymic was a key factor in the design and execution of the passing game.

What I find equally remarkable is how Maksymic adjusted his offense to a new quarterback as soon as Reilly left and he was promoted to the role of play caller. With Trevor Harris at the helm, Maksymic switched to a highly efficient, fast passage system.

The Eskimos offense was still admirably effective, although many players spoke of a downgrade in the quarterback. It was also the third time in Maksymic’s four-year term that his temporary offense was among the top two in the league because there were few layoffs allowed.

Fans may not be dancing on the street about the Maksymic rental, but they should be excited about the potential of a young, proven coach to remove the training bikes for the first time.

Don Yanowsky, coordinator of the special teams

The experienced coaching-wisdom part of this staff comes from Yanowsky, a 40-year-old veteran who practically performed every role with a coaching staff at a given time. He has trained in Memphis, LSU, Boston College, East Carolina, Duke, Arkansas, Minnesota, Utah and Toledo and CFL stations in Calgary and Ottawa.

Despite his experience as a coach for almost every position group, Yanowksy was most recently active in special teams. He joins the Lions after two years and can only be described as an over-accomplished UTEP team (we’re not talking about victories in the second over-accomplished year), followed by a period as defensive coordinator at Holmes Community College. Despite the apparent lack of talent, UTEP only allowed two touchdowns during his tenure, which you could probably count as a small win.

The struggle with limited talent was a hot topic at Yanowsky. His last CFL stop in 2014 and 2015 for Ottawa was synonymous with uniting units for a team that was lacking in depth in the early years. It was a difficult and unenviable role, and Yanowksky wasn’t there to see how his early work unfolded.

With Yanowsky, Lions fans shouldn’t expect a dynamic innovator from a special team with a bag full of tricks. Instead, his role will be a solid, stable hand that can help and act as a mentor in all aspects of the game where Campbell believes it is necessary. This is very valuable, even if it does not jump off the screen on game day.

Jason Tucker, recipient coach

Everyone remembers Tucker as an outstanding threat and remembers the devastating injuries that ended his career, but in many ways, a successful early coaching career has faded into the background.

Tucker jumped into coaching immediately after recovering from his broken neck and was responsible for the breakout of Fred Stamps’ career in Edmonton. Weston Dressler, Taj Smith and Chris Getzlaf ensured a 1,000-meter-long production on the way to a Gray Cup victory in Saskatchewan. He was responsible for one of the league’s most underrated units in Montreal last season. In between, Tucker worked for the Tennessee Titans for two years, a rarity for someone who hadn’t cashed a check from the south of the border this century.

In my personal opinion, this is one of the most exciting new hires to be announced this year. I expect Tucker, Bryan Burnham, Lemar Durant and Shaq Johnson to increase production and develop the second largest receiver, B.C. desperately missed last season.

Beau Walker, Running Backs Coach

Walker is not a name and does not really train a position that should generate a lot of hype, but this is a younger trainer that I think will bring a general improvement in his position.

Walker was the running backs trainer in Ottawa last year, but was previously an offensive assistant for the Redblacks, Oregon State and Nebraska. Throughout his career, he focused on quarterback and offensive lineplay to gain a thorough offensive understanding, especially regarding passport protection, which I had missed last season.

The running back position is so instinctive that most of the coaching knowledge needs to be tailored to how the position interacts with others in the field. Walker can ensure this while potentially preparing for bigger things.

Kelly Bates, offensive lead trainer

I wasn’t shy about my love for Bates and he deserved to be in Orange again this season, although it probably helped to be the only coach under contract.

I am a Dan Dorazio fan and a lover of technology. I’m excited to see what Bates can do with an entire off-season and training camp that’s worth installing. I expect a big step forward in the offensive line game for the coming season, especially because he previously worked as a quality control trainer at Edmonton in 2018 in a crime led by Reilly and trained by Maksymic.

Ryan Phillips, defensive back coach

Phillips ‘performance was the only returning coach from DeVone Claybrooks’ employees who was not under contract and earned him this honor. The defensive back was the highlight of the B.C. Lions season in 2019 and saw tremendous growth over the course of the year. As a coach who is leaving retirement for the first time, you can’t expect anything better.

Another, underestimated, yet important advantage for Phillips’ return is that he gives the fans a prominent, recognizable name. While most of these employees are more familiar with Redblack or Eskimo fans, Phillips is a B.C. Fan favorite, which will be the key to community buy-in with the new employees.

Leroy Blugh, defensive coach

Adding a Canadian Football Hall of Famer to a coaching staff can only be seen as a legitimizing attitude, and Blugh has turned his incredible player career into productive coaching stations at both the USport and CFL levels.

Honestly, the production of Ottawa’s line of defense under Blugh was not remarkable, except for the 2015 season when they were top of the bag, but much of it has to do with the position being not a priority for the Redblacks. Blugh doesn’t have many talented pass rushers in front of him. (Seriously call an American defensive star from the Redblacks era – I’m waiting.) But he prevailed in his tenure, which was usually a strong run defense. It is very clear that it works well in Campbell’s system.

What Blugh has proven talented is the excellent production of Canadian defenders. As Redblack he got big years from Justin Capicciotti, Keith Shologan, Zach Evans, Arnaud Gascón-Nadon, Ettore Lattanzio, Connor Williams and Michael Klassen. Many of these players struggled to produce at the same level elsewhere. In college, Blugh also coached Junior Turner and Derek Wiggan at the beginning of their careers.

In recent years, Lions have been trying to find a consistent, defensive Canadian presence. I have a feeling that this could again be an emphasis on the new staff and that Blugh will be his champion.

Travis Brown, linebacker trainer

Brown, such a young coach that he played for the Redblacks, did a wonderful job with linebackers during his time with the Eskimos. In his two seasons he produced with well-known stars such as Larry Dean and J.C. Sherritt, with Canadian content such as Christophe Mulumba-Tshimanga and Adam Konar, and with young players such as Vontae Diggs.

Youth and a successful resume are rare in the world of coaching, which is why Brown should be seen as a welcome addition to a team whose linebackers have been less than outstanding in the past season. He also grew up near the Birmingham Barracudas. How could you not like him

Danny O’Brien, assistant coach

I was a supporter of this attitude last season when O’Brien was still on the field for an injured Mike Reilly.

It was clear that O’Brien never had the physical means to succeed as a professional quarterback, but he stayed in the quarterback room as a great team guy and a valuable eye candy. That just screams for coach and I’m glad to see that he does what he should have done immediately after retiring.

This will be a learning year for O’Brien, but it will be extremely valuable to Reilly and is an intelligent developer of Campbell and Hervey.

The missing link?

One of the smartest steps Campbell took when announcing his employees so early was actually an absence and not an addition.

Under the CFL ceiling for soccer operations, teams may employ 11 coaches. As anyone can say with two hands, this staff consists of only 10 people, including Campbell.

For some, this may seem like a mistake or an oversight, but it actually gives them valuable flexibility before the 2020 season and is a strategy that some of the league’s more successful teams have used. It enables them to hire another trainer if someone they can’t disappoint suddenly becomes available.

This is exactly what happened in the last off-season. Eskimos’ linebacker J.C. Sherritt retired at the end of summer, but Edmonton had filled his staff to the limit and was unable to hire the promising coach and local icon. Calgary had just kept such a reserve spot open and made his rival’s player a lineback coach. Sherritt is now training at the NCAA.

Perhaps a well-known player who has been classified as an aspiring coach will retire. A senior defense coordinator may be available to help Campbell work. Perhaps you have the need to provide additional help in one area or another. Maybe they’ll discover a young coach to take care of themselves.

Whatever happens, the Lions have the opportunity to take advantage of opportunities and play a role in the coaching market in the event of unexpected events. This guarantees that Campbell will employ the best possible staff at the start of the season.