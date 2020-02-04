Assembly Republican plan would try to lower taxes for farmers

<noscript><iframe class="snow-iframe" src="https://uw-media.jsonline.com/embed/video/4552301002?sitelabel=reimagine&placement=snow-automatedvideoplayer&keywords=agriculture%2Crobin-vos%2Ctony-evers%2Cwisconsin-legislature&simpleTarget=disasters%2Ccustom-facebook%2Ccustom-abbive%2Ccustom-quicken&simpleExclusion=disasters%2Ccustom-facebook%2Ccustom-abbive%2Ccustom-quicken&pagetype=story&cst=news%2Fpolitics&ssts=news%2Fpolitics&series=" name="snow-player/4552301002" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="" scrolling="no" allow="autoplay; fullscreen" style="background-image: url(https://www.gannett-cdn.com/presto/2020/01/23/USAT/6bb88744-b66b-4bc9-81ff-ab2e7fe6a558-Army_elementary_school_homecoming_16x9.jpg?width=400&height=225&fit=crop)"></noscript> CLOSE TO

MADISON – Meeting Republicans on Tuesday gave the outline – but few concrete details – of their alternative to Tony Evers’ $ 8.5 million plan to help the struggling dairy farmers.

GOP Meeting Speaker Robin Vos from Rochester told reporters that he wanted to reduce the property tax and income tax for farmers with a plan he called “bigger and bolder” than Evers. He said he also wants to invest more in dairy exports than the $ 1 million that Evers has proposed.

But many of his ideas have not yet been finalized and the Senate Republicans have not yet decided whether they want to go along with Vos’s initiatives.

“We probably want to do something bigger and more powerful than what he first suggested,” Vos said at a Capitol press conference with 18 of his colleagues. “It would probably cost more money than the $ 8.5 million (in Evers’ plan), because while that is something that is absolutely useful to farmers, it is probably too small an attempt to make a substantial difference. “

Evers said he was open to changes to his plans, although he wondered if tax relief would reach the farmers soon enough.

“I am open to all sorts of ideas and I am happy that all parties have now decided to get started with this specific problem,” Evers told reporters. “We have a chance and a relatively short period to make a difference. If it’s tax (cuts) and income tax credits, that kind of money is always postponed and I think people need help now and so I’d rather look at problems that are more direct than that. “

And Evers said he would like to spend more than he had originally recommended.

“If they want to put more money into trouble – try it,” he said. “I’m with them.”

Evers at last month’s State of the State address recommended a series of accounts to improve exports, encourage farmers to diversify their products, and provide more staff to help them.

Farmers welcomed the attention, but many of them said the problem they really wanted to see was the milk price – a problem that Evers and Vos had not included in their respective plans.

Evers held a special session on his proposals, largely embraced by GOP Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald of Juneau. Fitzgerald also showed openness to Vos’s ideas on Tuesday, but did not commit to a specific agenda.

“Republicans in the Senate have said from the start that we have all ears when it comes to plans that help farmers,” Fitzgerald said in a statement. “We take the above approach as a caucus and keep checking all accounts for us while we try to handle the special session call.”

SPECIAL REPORT: Dairyland in need

In 2019, a worldwide surplus of milk fell the price that farmers received to the point where many lost money every day by milking their cows. The price has improved in recent months, but for many farmers the increase was too little, too late after five consecutive years of low prices that went back to the end of 2014.

Family dairy farms are at the mercy of trade wars, economies of scale and a complex, often opaque price system. And Wisconsin continues to lead the nation in the number of farm bankruptcies and has seen the number of farmers die from suicide.

One of Evers’ accounts would spend $ 1 million over two years on an initiative to increase US dairy exports to 20% of milk supply by 2024, compared to around 16% now.

Vos expressed his support for that idea, but said he wants to invest more money in the effort.

Other invoices from Evers would provide subsidies to producers who want to add a new product to their company; add five positions at the Ministry of Agriculture to provide mental health care to farmers; and require the department to offer grants and provide education related to organic farming.

Vos and his colleagues said that their alternatives would include a tax reduction for real estate for farmers, although they had not determined how large it would be.

They also said they wanted to give income tax credits to sole proprietors for their insurance costs. That would help some farmers, as well as some owners of other types of businesses.

John Peck, executive director of Family Farm Defenders, said Evers’ proposals fail to address the severity of farm losses.

“I really hoped to see much more,” said Peck. “If there is a crisis, why aren’t we in crisis mode? We somehow think the market is going to solve this. Well, that’s not it, and throw more money at the UW to do more studies or for mental health care, or begging more foreign countries to buy Wisconsin products, it won’t make it. “

The prices that farmers receive for their unprocessed, unpasteurized milk are largely determined by the forces of supply and demand and the federal government programs.

Minimum prices are set by the US Department of Agriculture using complex formulas based on the wholesale market value of various dairy products.

That system will not be changed by the government, said George Crave, a dairy farmer and president of Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese in Waterloo.

“It’s a market of supply and demand, and unfortunately, farmers can’t get enough of the consumer dollar,” Crave said.

“It’s a little daunting to see that when we finally get profitable prices for our milk, some people in the industry say these are untenable prices,” he added.

Crave said he was skeptical about proposals to lower dairy farmers’ taxes and offer more government services.

“I don’t see that it works very well for the state treasury to cut taxes. I wouldn’t expect it to be a very long-term solution,” he said.

