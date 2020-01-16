CLOSE

MADISON – The assembly failed to overturn a veto over nurse aide law on Wednesday after three Democrats reversed their position on the law.

The failed attempt to override the veto was a victory for Democratic Governor Tony Evers and a setback for the Republicans who control the Assembly.

The move came two months after the assembly nearly canceled three of Evers’ budget vetoes. No governor of Wisconsin has had a veto overridden since 1985.

Last year, the Legislative Assembly approved Assembly Bill 76 to address a shortage of licensed practical nurses. The bill would have forced the state to stop requiring nurses’ aides to receive more hours of training than federal regulators require.

The Assembly passed Bill 66-31 in May. This two-thirds threshold was exactly what supporters would need to bypass the veto.

But on Wednesday, three Democrats who supported the bill last year changed their positions. They are representatives Steve Doyle from Onalaska, Beth Meyers from Bayfield and Don Vruwink from Milton.

Before the vote, the Republicans urged these three to stay on their side. Assembly majority leader Jim Steineke of Kaukauna released three press releases this week naming the three Democrats with targets on their backs.

“I encourage Representative Vruwink to vote again to do what is right for his constituents, and not to give in to powerful weaponry that would transform him from a representative into a party puppet,” said Steinke in one of its press releases.

Vruwink said his views on the matter had changed as he watched nursing assistants give his brother first-rate cancer treatment because of their extensive training.

“I want the best care for him. He deserves it,” said Vruwink. “I will not get bogged down or feel guilty because from what I have observed, my opinions may change. What is most important to me is that my loved ones receive the best care possible. “

Representative Warren Petryk, a Republican from the city of Washington in western Wisconsin and a major sponsor of the bill, said the measure was one of many ways to address the aid shortage. -nurses who creates problems for health care facilities across the state. .

“This is a crisis that has raged for decades and now is the time to act,” he said.

Assembly Democrat Leader Gordon Hintz of Oshkosh said Republicans were focusing on the veto because they were not ready to deal with more pressing matters.

“This is what happens when you have no agenda. You are recycling a bill that we have already had a debate on,” said Hintz.

In a veto message from Evers in November, he said he had blocked the bill because he believed there were other ways to address the nursing shortage.

“I oppose this bill in its entirety because I oppose providing less training to those who care for the most vulnerable citizens of our state,” he wrote. “Research has shown that higher training standards translate into better patient outcomes, lower staff turnover and greater job satisfaction.”

If the veto had been successful in the Assembly, it would then have been passed to the Senate. The Republicans control this house 19-14 and should have found three Democratic votes if all of the Senate Republicans supported a waiver.

Also on Wednesday, the House approved a pair of bills to help curb the spread of Lyme disease, which is transmitted by deer ticks and causes a rash, fever, headache and tiredness. The disease can spread to the joints, heart and nervous system if left untreated.

Senate Bill 296 would require the State Department of Natural Resources to post posters about the disease in state parks and on state trails. Senate Bill 297 would guarantee the sale of insect repellents in state parks. The two passed unopposed.

The Senate approved these bills in October and they are traveling to Evers for final approval.

Contact Patrick Marley at patrick.marley@jrn.com. Follow him on Twitter at @patrickdmarley.

Our subscribers make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Sentinel Journal at jsonline.com/deal.



Read or share this story: https://www.jsonline.com/story/news/politics/2020/01/15/assembly-try-override-evers-veto-training-nurse-aides/4469917002/