According to WikiLeaks, Julian Assange is at risk of being denied press protection under US law if brought to justice. He cites evidence of his extradition suit in London.

The 48-year-old WikiLeaks founder will be brought to justice in the UK next month to determine whether to be extradited to the United States, where he is charged with 17 cases of espionage and a conspiracy to commit computer attacks.

The allegations made against Assange against former U.S. Army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning attempted to protect her digital identity when she accessed classified Pentagon files on the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

WikiLeaks helped publish thousands of these files, including some that exposed US war crimes in both countries.

His case is widely viewed as litmus test to protect journalists’ sources.

WikiLeaks editor Kristinn Hrafnsson said a new affidavit by the US government lawyers regarding the upcoming extradition process from Assange states that foreigners like Assange are not authorized to take protective measures under the first amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

Mr. Hrafnsson announced the development on Thursday in Westminster Magistrates Court.

“On the one hand, they have decided that they can follow journalists around the world, that they have universal jurisdiction and that they request extradition, as they do, by trying to attract an Australian citizen from the UK to publications that have taken place outside the US – Limits, ”he told AAP.

“At the same time, however, they do not grant foreign journalists the protection of the first change.

“This is extremely serious. It is a serious problem for all journalists.

“We are seeing this incremental approach, a darkness that is pouring down on journalism from this country, and it is time that the journalists really agreed to fight it.”

Assange appeared via video link from the prison at the Thursday hearing and only spoke his name and date of birth to the court.

Judge Vanessa Baraitser reluctantly agreed to split the trial into two parts, with the first week starting on February 24 and the last three weeks starting on May 18.

Her verdict came after prosecutors announced timing issues and the defense needed more time to deal with an ever-increasing amount of evidence from the United States.

According to Hrafnsson, the delay may have given Assange and his lawyer team more time to examine the increasing evidence, given that they have only had four hours since he was arrested on April 11.

However, he admitted that this would also extend Assange’s time behind bars.

“A maximum security prison for a non-violent person like Julian, who is basically a free man in custody, is outrageous,” Hrafnsson told AAP.

“It is completely unacceptable.”

aap