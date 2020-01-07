Aspen, Capri and 18 other places Leonardo DiCaprio has taken Camila Morrone

Loading...

Few people do not want the life of Camila Morrone. Not only is she absurdly beautiful, but she also dates one of the richest, most wanted actors in the world. That is probably why people give her some slack despite the fact that she was twice as old as someone. And they do the same for Leonardo DiCaprio, though.

Anyway, these wonderful celebrities have more fun than most of us. And part of that pleasure is traveling the world. Together, Leo and Camila have been to some of the most extravagant places you can imagine. Usually the 44-year-old and the 22-year-old arrive first class or on a gigantic yacht. Without further ado, here is Aspen, Capri and 18 other places where Leonardo DiCaprio has taken Camila Morrone.

20 A trip to Corsica, France looked like a daddy-daughter adventure

Camila Morrone sparkled while exploring Corsica in August 2019. According to Just Jared, she and Leo visited the island and publicly flashed a storm. But Corsica inspires romance. The mountain tops, old towns and the clear blue water ensure that everyone wants to cuddle with their loved one … As long as their loved one is as hot as Camila or Leo.

19 A golden girl with a golden statue-winner in Corsica, France

Of course, most of Leo and Camila’s time in Corisca, France, took place on a monster hunt. According to Just Jared, the hot couple hung around on a rented yacht that would make Beyonce and Jay-Z blush. Being on such a yacht is a journey in itself. Although, it could literally be parked anywhere on earth and it would be great.

18 Always recording the history of Tivoli, Italy while looking beautiful

Leo and Camila visited Villa d’Este in Tivoli, Italy this summer. They were accompanied by Leo’s mother, Irmelin Indenbirken. While exploring the historic city, Camila pulled out her camera to capture their adventure forever. Tivoli is a comune in Lazio in central Italy. The beautiful city offers a wide view over the Roman Campagna and is perfect for a photo of two.

17 Feeling the heat in a hot tub on the coast of Positano, Italy

According to Just Jared, it became quite steaming in Leo’s hot tub. At the beginning of August 2019 he was on vacation on the coast of Positano, Italy with his model girlfriend. While they were there, the two got pretty cozy in a hot tub on his luxury yacht. Of course the yacht was equipped with a full crew that could meet all the needs of Leo and Camila.

16 Leo and Camila just had to walk to Positano … Undercover, of course

After hanging out on the huge yacht from Leo, he and Camila went into town for some fun. Although Positano has a rich history, it is best known for its beautiful views, restaurants and shops. There is no doubt that he and Camila have taken full advantage of everything the city has to offer. Camila even seemed at home in her golden dress. But Leo went for a more incognito look.

15 Leo did what every Hollywood star does … Go to Coachella with a baby

When Leo just heard the rumor that he saw Camila Morrone, he was seen with Coachella with her. According to Just Jared, the two were photographed in 2018 at Levi’s Brand Presents Neon Carnival at the iconic music festival near Palm Springs, California. The couple loved it so much that they came back in 2019 after they made their relationship official.

14 In another classic Hollywood movement, Leo and Camila went skiing in Aspen, Colorado

Leonardo DiCaprio did what many celebrities do during the holidays and took his love on a skiing holiday in Aspen. The resort in Colorado is known for its luxury, but also for fantastic skiing and snowboarding opportunities. Although they tried to hide, the couple were spotted in Aspen during Christmas 2019.

13 St. Tropez was another place Leo and Camila hoped to go unnoticed … What a total failure

In July 2018, Leo still only had rumors that he saw the much younger model. This is why the two tried to keep their distance during their vacation in St. Tropez. According to Just Jared, Leo was there through a large fundraising that he does almost every year. Given the large number of wealthy residents and guests, St. Tropez seems a perfect place to try and raise money for a good cause.

12 Leo stayed on a mega yacht while trying to raise money in St. Tropez

Although Leo tried to raise money for the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation in St. Tropez, he was not above staying on an absolutely huge yacht moored in the harbor. This was where Camila Morrone was secretly seen aborad and swimming away. However, she made sure to avoid any photo opportunities with the much older actor.

11 Hiding in Capri has probably made the holiday easier

Given how loved the island of Capri is, it was probably a smart idea for Leo and Camila to try to go unnoticed. After all, so many of his fans are on vacation at the beautiful place in Italy. According to Just Jared, Leo and Camila went unnoticed for a while, but the paparazzi soon caught up with them, much to their annoyance.

10 Leo and Camila chow down on Longines in Paris

According to Just Jared, Leo and Camila snack while watching the horse jump at the Longines Paris Masters. They spent much of December 2018 in the romantic city, which seems to be one of the most ideal places for the vacation. Not long after they were seen at the competition, they attended a massive football game.

9 Camila looked glamorous in Cannes, while Leo looked … well … this …

In May 2019, Leonardo DiCaprio took Camila Morrone to Cannes to celebrate the release of his film, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood. According to Just Jared, the couple was seen in the film-famous city. While Leo chose to wear a hoodie and a baseball cap, Camila looked old-fashioned Hollywood glamor.

8 Camila and Leo travel from Sardinia, Italy to a beautiful yacht in style

By now you are probably more than aware that Leonardo DiCaprio prefers to hang out on giant yachts. According to Just Jared, he was seen again on a coast of Sardinia, Italy. He and Camila took the ship there from Positano. Throughout the journey, the couple enjoyed all the amenities that the huge ship offered.

7 A snorkeling adventure in Nerano, Italy is suitable for more than just A-Listers

In 2018, Leo and Camila behaved like typical tourists when they visited Nerano, Italy. According to Just Jared, the hot couple is stripped to dive into the warm water. We don’t know for sure what they could see down there, but we do know that they looked ridiculously good by doing it. Especially Camila, who chose the skinnyest bikini to win the famous bachelor.

6 Camila was never the same after Leo brought her to Thailand

The Daily Mail found Camila Morrone and Leonardo DiCaprio throughout Thailand early in 2019. This was the moment when their relationship really developed and things became more than official. While there, Leo took his young girlfriend to Ko Phi Phi Le, where Leo filmed the 1999 movie, The Beach.

5 Leo and Camila took their yacht to Antibes, France

That luxury super yacht from Leo certainly gained some value when he met Camila. According to The Daily Mail, the couple took the yacht to Antibes, France in August 2018. There they tried to stay as distant as possible … which is quite difficult if you swim away from a yacht that is larger than the apartment complexes of most people.

4 A romantic walk in Cernobbio, Italy is much less romantic if your husband hides behind sunnies and a baseball cap

There is no doubt that a romantic walk in Cernobbio, Italy is not nearly as romantic as your husband hides behind dark sunglasses, a baseball cap and a hoodie. Still, Camila and Leo made things work, according to Just Jared. The couple enjoyed the city, which lies 2 kilometers northwest of Lake Como and borders on the country of Switzerland.

3 Leo can feel Downtown Manhattan like a small city

Driving around in New York is not like cycling in a small town. But something tells us that he has made the experience as close as possible to Camila. After all, his childish grin certainly reminds us of a schoolboy who wanders around with his eye. According to Just Jared, the celebrities from Beverly Hills followed their bike ride with a hand near Central Park.

2 Camila was invited to participate in Leo’s famous volleyball tournaments in Malibu

Leo spends most of his time abroad. But when he is back in L.A. he is happy to drive to Malibu to play volleyball with his friends. According to Just Jared, his hot young partner was invited several times to participate. Although we are not sure how much volleyball can be played with a distraction like Camila.

1 JFK in Queens New York sounds boring but offers endless possibilities

Queens, New York does not sound like an exciting destination for Camila Morrone. But since it is the location of JFK airport, we can imagine that this also offers endless possibilities. According to Just Jared, Leo and Camila were seen there in January 2019 before they flew to an exotic, romantic and absolutely amazing plane!