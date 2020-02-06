Asking Bernie Sanders for your support is a meme for the entire campaign season

In recent weeks you have probably seen Bernie Sanders ask for something on your timeline again.

Just before the start of the new year, Sanders tweeted a short video suggesting that donors would donate to his campaign before the fundraising deadline.

“I ask again for your financial support,” Sanders said in his distinctive Brooklyn accent. “As I think you all know, we don’t have a Super PAC … So any help you would give us is appreciated.”

The truth is that we have an excellent chance to win the primary and beat Trump.

But the only way we can do that is if we have sufficient financial resources.

So today I ask you to contribute to our campaign before the FEC deadline: https://t.co/9y9BZMs0GM pic.twitter.com/wnYbUDBynW

– Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) December 30, 2019

And while he is rising in polls, Sanders is also rising in the meme economy. After Redditors placed a screenshot of the video in the r / LibertarianMemes and r / MemeEconomy subreddits, the phrase “I’m asking again …” became a meme for shamelessly asking your parents for money, pet begging for more food, and memories necessary for social obligations.

To his credit, Sanders takes his sudden memoriality in step. He leaned against the joke and asked again for financial support last week in a message about his campaign subreddit.

And as Refinery29 indicates, Sanders’ campaign is already ‘millennial and Gen Z aas’, such as popular bands such as Vampire Weekend and Bon Iver at his rally performance. Going viral and accepting is natural progress for a candidate trying to get the youth voice.

