Asking Alexandria unveils first headliner in 2 years with Falling In Reverse

Ask Alexandria takes to the road for their first headline tour in tour years and sets off Fall backwards, Wage war and Hyro The Hero. The Like a house on fire tour starts this spring.

In December Asking Alexandria dropped a luxury version of their untitled LP.

The Deluxe version is called the LP5 DLX and celebrates the very successful record while the band continues to work on their follow-up.

The album contains previously unheard of versions of songs, including a full band version of “Vultures”, the original demo of “Rise Up”, a Hyro The Hero mash-up of “Where Did It Go” and a Dex Luthor remix of ” Alone In A Room. “Elsewhere on the record is an acoustic version of” Alone In A Room “and the performance of the band from” Perfect “from their live session on Sirius XM.

guitarist Ben Bruce offered a statement about the new version of the record that you can read below.

“We are happy to celebrate the release of our self-titled album by sharing it with you, this luxury edition with some extra goodies for all of you, including the very first idea / recording of” Rise Up “and a whole new, complete band version of our dark single Vultures. I hope you all enjoy these new versions of some of our favorite songs from the latest album. We love you and can’t wait to share the next step with you! “

Now the band has announced their first headline tour in more than two years!

“It’s been a while,” Bruce says in a statement. “It’s even way too long ago. We’ve been supporting some incredible bands in recent years. We’ve seen countless faces and countless cities. But now … NOW … it’s our turn. We’re damn back. Bigger and bigger better than ever. Our first headline tour in more than two years. “

“We have worked tirelessly to offer you the greatest show of our career and a handful of the greatest modern bands that rock has to offer. We can’t be more excited. Everything up to this point was practicing … this is it, this is the show we’ve been working on. We will see you all there. Let’s light it up like a house on fire! “

We are so excited to announce our first headliner tour in 2+ years with @FIROfficial @WageWar & @HyroTheHero! VIP + presale available tomorrow at 7 a.m. PT / 10 a.m. ET and tix for sale Friday at 10 a.m. local @ https://t.co/eyW09eadmf. See you all there, let’s light it up! #likeahouseonfire pic.twitter.com/Xcv5ojuYpe

– Asking Alexandria (@AAofficial) 3 February 2020

As mentioned earlier, Falling In Reverse, Wage War and Hyro The Hero will participate as support.

VIP and presale are available tomorrow at 10 a.m. ET, general admission goes on sale Friday, February 7, 10 a.m. local time. All ticket links can be found here. See below where they are going!

Like A House On Fire tour dates:

04/30 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

05/02 – Las Vegas, NV – Brooklyn Bowl

05/03 – Anaheim, CA – House Of Blues Anaheim

05/05 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium

05/07 – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom

05/08 – San Antonio, TX – Aztec theater

05/09 – Revention Music Center

05/12 – Lake Buena Vista, FL – House Of Blues Orlando

05/14 – Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theater

05/15 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte

05/16 – North Myrtle Beach, SC – House Of Blues

05/17 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz

05/19 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring

05/20 – Montclair, NJ – The Wellmont Theater

05/22 – Huntington, NY – Paramount Theater

05/23 – Boston, MA – House Of Blues Boston

05/24 – Philadelphia, PA – Franklin Music Hall

05/26 – Grand Rapids, MI – 20 Monroe Live *

27-05 – Detroit, MI – Fillmore Detroit

05/30 – Chicago, IL – House Of Blues Chicago

05/31 – Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore Minneapolis

Are you going to Asking Alexandria’s Like A House On Fire tour with Falling In Reverse and more? Sound out in the comments below!

