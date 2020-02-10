Ask these “Harry Potter” questions to prove that you are not a Muggle

The world of Harry Potter has attracted our attention since the release of the first book in 1997. Almost 23 years later, fans around the world celebrate the magic of the wizarding world. The great thing about this series is that many of us grew up with the characters fighting the Basilisk and the Death Eaters right next to our fictional allies.

If you think you know your dursleys dementors, then you’ve come to the right place. The Mirror of Erised shows you the deepest, most desperate desire of your heart. Unless you get the perfect score for this quiz, there is no way to reach it.

Accio Harry Potter store. It will be here. It has been 12 years since the Harry Potter saga ended with The Deathly Hallows. The cursed child play revived the series, as well as the Fantastic animals watch movies.

But there is great news for it Harry Potter fans. The iconic wizard and Warner Bros. will open the very first one Harry Potter New York City’s flagship store, located next to the iconic Flatiron building on Broadway.

The Harry Potter store is set to open this summer, which will be three floors and more than 20,000 square feet. Many stores sell merchandise, but this will be the first fully dedicated store. A press release discussed the materials in the store.

“In the summer of 2020, the store will house the largest collection Harry Potter and Fantastic animals products in the world under one roof with everything from personalized bathrobes and Bert’s Bott’s Every Flavor Beans to a brand new range of house walls with an exclusive design for the New York location, ”says the release.

“With three floors and over 20,000 m², the space offers fans a number of exciting retail experiences that evoke the magic of the Wizarding World.”

Harry Potter New York opens the summer of 2020 and becomes the world’s first official Harry Potter flagship store, bringing the Wizarding World to the heart of New York City. Sign up for our newsletter to be the first to find out more! https://t.co/afxEPDWJ4P #HarryPotterNY pic.twitter.com/5dqFw6DI2P

– Harry Potter Store New York (@HarryPotterNY) January 9, 2020

Personalized robes are enough to make us excited. We wonder if it will be like a store in Daytona Beach where you choose an airbrush design and put them on your bathrobe. Knowing the attention to detail that J.K. Rowling and Warner Brothers have, we are excited to see what happens.

With the upcoming store on Broadway 935 next to the Flatiron building, it certainly attracts visitors from all over the world. The Senior Vice President of Tours and Retail at Warner Brothers Sarah Roots issued a statement about tourism around the building.

“This will be the largest dedicated Harry Potter store in the world and a must-visit fan destination where Harry Potter enthusiasts can engage in interactive experiences and countless photo opportunities as they enter the magic,” says Roots.

“We are very excited to open in New York. It is the ideal city to launch with so many dedicated Wizarding World fans, a state-of-the-art shopping environment and a community that embraces innovative experiences. “

The Harry Potter store is arriving this summer. Not many details are known, including the name. We will call it the store that should not be named until we know it. We may get more details if we take a Felix Felicis.

