Ask Molinari about the Penguins

TAMPA, Fla. – Okay, so the Penguins are 2-0 since the All-Star break and goodbye week, and it’s pretty hard to improve that.

Yet you are concerned about how Philadelphia and Washington were able to set up peak third-wave waves that allowed the Flyers to get a point out of their game on Friday night in PPG Paints Arena, and which allowed the capitals to do almost the same at Capital One Arena Sunday? You think Matt Murray returns to its shape from the Cup years in 2016 and 2017 and, if so, how do you think the situation will occur during the stretch drive?

And of course the trading deadline is now only 20 days away. Do you think Jim Rutherford must try to place a goal scorer to compensate for the absence of Jake Guentzelor should he withdraw instead of messing with the chemistry that has often helped penguins this season to overcome setbacks?

This is the place to discuss all those issues, and everything else that relates to the penguins.

Ask questions and comments at your leisure and I will respond during the day.

