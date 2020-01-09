Ask Molinari a question about Penguins

Loading...

DENVER – Okay, so the Penguins haven’t had an injury that changed last season. (Return on December 30, to be precise). Does that mean their luck is running out, or does Cruel Fate just take a little while after the holidays? One thing that remains constant is their ability to earn points with seriously diluted training, most recently in a 4-3 victory in Las Vegas on Tuesday.

With Sidney Crosby Apparently on the verge of returning after an absence of almost two months while recovering from surgery to repair a sports hernia, will the Penguins be able to elevate their team play even higher? And when Crosby returns, who do you play with and why?

What about goalkeepers? Matt Murray played his best game in a long time last Saturday in Montreal. should Mike Sullivan read this as the potential start of a return to form for Murray and give him a few more starts, or should he continue to rely heavily on Tristan Jarry, which went from commercial bait to star in record time.

This is the place to discuss these things, and everything about penguins that appeals to you.

Post questions and comments at your convenience, and I’ll get back to you during the day. There will be downtime late in the afternoon while I cover the Penguins training, but I will tie up any loose ends once this is over.

