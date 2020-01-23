Ask Molinari a question about Penguins

Well, who could have seen it all happen? Really, would you have imagined that the Penguins would only be four points from first place overall in the star break if you had known all of the challenges they would face in the first three months of the season?

Let’s talk about what got them there and, more importantly, what it will take for the next 32 games to keep them in place – or climb even higher. Is it a good time or a bad time for spring break? What personnel, if any, should they move before the transaction deadline? What do you think about the situation of the goalkeepers and how could it change a little in the last two weeks?

This is the place to discuss all of these issues, and much more regarding the Penguins.

Post questions and comments at your convenience, and I’ll get back to you during the day.

To continue reading, log into your account: