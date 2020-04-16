Ask for a live Torchwood show with John Barrowman, Gareth David-Lloyd and others

Approaching his next PhD RT Watchalong, who spun Torchwood (hereafter Friday, April 17 beginning at 8:00 PM BST), we learn that we are reuniting with the alien hunters of Cardiff. Series stars Naoko Mori, Burn Gorman and Gareth David-Lloyd join series leader John Barrowman for an afternoon live broadcast.

Yes, that’s right – we have four Torchwood Three live streams online after the virtual screening of our series Kiss Kiss (Bang Bang). Questions and answers begin immediately after watching the episode at approximately 8:50 pm from BST and with a mix of conversations, reminders, and fan questions.

You can watch and watch live broadcasts on this page at night or Via the Radio Times Facebook account – but first we need to ask you some questions for all three participants using the #askTorchwood hashtag on Twitter.

Always wanted to get more information about Captain Jack Harkness, Owen Harper, Ianto Jones or Toshiko Sato? Want some behind-the-scenes secrets from Kiss Kiss, Bang Bang? Ask your question to the team and #askTorchwood and we’ll do our best to show it to them. Unusual or guest-specific questions are especially welcome. Be sure to submit them sooner rather than later.

After posting the questions, join RaadioTimes.com and participants to watch Episode 1 of Torchwood Series 2 on Friday, April 17, by pressing “play” Kiss Kiss, Bang Bang 20:00 BST (12:00 PT and 15:00 ET) either on BBC iPlayer, on DVD or on-demand (more here) and after the chat on Twitter via the hashtag #TorchwoodIsReady.

Then, when the section is complete, join us on this page or on Facebook to watch a live afternoon with our participants as they answer your questions, look back on this section, and more.

