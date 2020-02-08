Ask DK everything in Florida!

SUNRISE, Fla. – If you missed this last week: let’s go with a limit of about 25 questions.

And it will not necessarily be the first 25, but the 25 that will ultimately be chosen. Everything that does not make the cut is placed in a storage cell or something to be generated if necessary.

Three reasons for this:

1. Although I find the frank questions that are asked here every weekend to be completely frank, it can take five or six hours to give each of them the kind of response that I find respectful. That is a long, long time to type in, or even spread out in, a single meeting.

2. We get many repetitions, as most of you know. And then people get angry when I say, “Hey, I just answered that below!” This way we avoid repetitions because it is easier to scan what is already present.

3. To repeat, I prefer to respect every question and do my best. And when I would open the line and see 50, 60 and more, I knew in advance that I had to give a few husks.

Thank you very much for your understanding. I love this position, just like everything we do, but it is eating a whole day of the week, not to mention a day when I usually have to cover an event.

If you are new, this works as follows: enter a question in the comments below. I will go through it and answer as many as possible. When it is finished, only the Qs that were used, my answers and any follow-ups by the original questioner are left. Do not use this the way you would use a regular commentary line.

