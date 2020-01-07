Ask Apple to unlock two iPhones - FBI repeats the story

Loading...

The FBI again calls on Apple to unlock two iPhones belonging to an alleged shooter.

The last time this happened, in the San Bernardino case, Apple refused. The current case concerns the shooting last month at the Naval Air Base Pensacola, where three people were killed …

CNET reports that the FBI wrote to Apple yesterday asking for help.

The FBI reportedly asked Apple to help unlock two iPhones that allegedly belonged to Mohammed Saeed Alshamrani, the alleged shooter in a shooting at a Florida Navy base last month, which killed three people. In a letter sent Monday to Apple’s general counsel, the FBI said it had court authorization to search the phones, but investigators have so far been unable to guess the access codes , according to NBC News. Both iPhones would be password protected.

The alleged shooter was a Saudi national and a student pilot with the Saudi Air Force, who has been in the United States since 2017. He entered a classroom and opened fire with a handgun. The FBI is trying to figure out how it got the gun and brought it to the base; foreign nationals are not allowed to possess firearms and base security should have detected them.

Alshamrani tweeted a message that suggested a possible reason for the attack.

O American people, I am not against you because you are American, I do not hate you because your freedoms, I hate you because you support, finance and commit crimes not only against Muslims but also against humanity .

As in the case of San Bernardino, asking Apple to unlock iPhones may prove unsuccessful. The only way Apple would have to comply would be to do what it refused then: create a special version of iOS with a backdoor of security. As we argued before and after the case, it would be just too dangerous: any backdoor created to be used by law enforcement would inevitably be discovered and exploited by criminals.

You cannot have an encryption system that is not a little bit more secure than you can be a little bit pregnant. Encryption systems are secure or not – and if they are not, it is a question of when, rather than if, others are able to exploit the vulnerability […]

Weakening encryption would mean sacrificing the fundamentals of civilized societies in the name of security. This would allow not only our own government, but also foreign governments and criminals to access our data. And that would do absolutely nothing to prevent terrorists from communicating in secret.

An Apple statement said it had already done everything it could.

When the FBI asked us for information about this matter a month ago, we gave them all the data in our possession.

This can include iCloud backups of iPhones. Although these are encrypted, Apple holds the key, which means it can decrypt the data, providing access to almost all of the data stored on the phones.

