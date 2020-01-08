ASIC prohibits ex-NAB, AMP financial planners

Loading...

The review also found that Mr. O’Brien did not give advice based on the personal circumstances of his customers.

ASIC said that its assessment indicated that Mr. O’Brien had not investigated product costs, investment strategy, or whether his clients were insured to provide advice on retirement insurance.

It is not clear whether AMP and NAB have reviewed Mr. O’Brien’s records or deferred compensation for his customers. It is also unclear whether NAB or AMP have submitted a violation of Mr. O’Brien to the corporate watchdog.

AMP and NAB were asked to comment.

Regarding his advice on insurance for his clients, ASIC stated that the review showed that Mr. O’Brien had not assessed his clients ‘needs or assessed objectively how the insurance coverage would meet his clients’ needs.

According to the ASIC, at least one of Mr. O’Brien’s customers was denied insurance coverage due to existing illnesses after canceling the existing insurance, so he was not insured.

Mr. O’Brien has the right to request a review of ASIC’s decision from the Administrative Appeals Tribunal. He was asked to comment.