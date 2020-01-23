Asian stocks are boosting profits due to the growing influence of the China virus

BANGKOK – Asian stocks rose on Thursday as health authorities around the world tried to monitor, curb and kill a global virus outbreak in China.

China and other nations have been searching for fever in airplanes and airports. The central Chinese city of Wuhan, where the virus accumulates, closed its train station and airport on Thursday to prevent people from entering or leaving the city. In addition, the outbreak coincides with the annual trip of hundreds of millions of Chinese to the New Year, which starts on Friday.

The Japanese Nikkei 225 Index slipped 1% to 23,795.44, while Kospi in South Korea fell 0.9% to 2,246.13. In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng fell 2.1% to 27,751.30, while the Shanghai Composite Index fell 2.8% to 2,973.90. The Australian S & P ASX / 200 lost 0.6% to 7,088.00. Shares rose in India and Jakarta, but fell in Taiwan and Singapore.

The corona virus has been confirmed in five countries, including China, the United States, Thailand, Japan and South Korea. So far, China has confirmed that more than 500 people are ill and 17 have died from the disease, which can cause pneumonia and other serious respiratory problems.

A World Health Organization committee should meet on Thursday for a second day to decide whether the Chinese virus outbreak should be declared a global health emergency.

“As far as the market is concerned, the current response remains mild, and perhaps rightly so given the difficulty in assessing the impact of an evolving syndrome,” said IG’s Jingyi Pan in a comment ,

In other news, Japan reported on Thursday that its 2019 trade balance was negative for a second consecutive year than China-US. Trade tensions and friction with neighboring South Korea affected exports.

Overnight, tech companies led a flat close on Wall Street, wiping out early gains. However, this was an improvement over Tuesday when investors began to distribute stocks out of fears that the outbreak could spread and affect tourism and ultimately economic growth and earnings.

The S&P 500 index rose 0.1% to 3,321.75 after gaining up to 0.5% earlier in the day. The Dow Jones Industrial Average reversed an early profit and fell less than 0.1% to 29,186.27.

The Nasdaq composite rose 0.1% to 9,383.77, while the Russell 2000 index for smaller corporate stocks fell 0.1% to 1,684.46.

Bond prices fell. The yield on 10-year Treasury bills fell from 1.77% late Wednesday to 1.75%.

While only about 10% of S&P 500 companies reported their results for the last three months of 2019, early signs are encouraging. Of the companies that reported results, 78.4%, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence, exceeded analysts’ earnings forecasts.

However, these forecasts were low. Analysts said S&P 500 earnings fell for the fourth consecutive quarter, according to FactSet.

Reference crude in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell $ 1.13 to $ 55.61 a barrel. It lost $ 1.64 and traded at $ 56.74 a barrel on Wednesday. The international standard Brent crude declined from $ 1.08 to $ 62.13 a barrel. It fell $ 1.38 and closed overnight at $ 63.21 a barrel.

Gold fell 70 cents to $ 1,555.90 an ounce, silver lost 11 cents to $ 17.72 an ounce, and copper fell 3 cents to $ 2.77 a pound.

The dollar fell from 109.83 yen on Wednesday to 109.53 Japanese yen. The euro fell from USD 1,1097 to USD 1,1085.

