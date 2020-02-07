Asian equity markets are retreating after an increase in tariff cuts in China

Asian equity markets eased on Friday after an increase after China announced a tariff cut for US imports.

The market benchmarks in Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong, Seoul and Sydney all declined. Major Asian markets rose more than 2% on Thursday after Beijing announced that it would cut tariffs on $ 75 billion in US goods under a Washington ceasefire.

Wall Street closed a fourth day higher, driven by gains in technology stocks and strong corporate earnings reports.

China’s tariff cut “boosted sentiment,” although “gains have been tempered by continued concerns about the effects of the coronavirus outbreak,” Mizuho Bank said in a report.

Chinese factories and offices reopen after an extended New Year, but companies predict a sharp drop in sales due to the closure of shops, amusement parks, cinemas, and other stores.

Japan’s Fast Retailing announced that it has closed 350 stores, or about half of its 750 stores in China, to comply with the quarantine regulations, while Toyota Motor Corp. extended production stoppages in its Chinese plants by an additional week until February 16. Nissan Motor Co. announced that sales of the company and its local partners decreased nearly 12% year over year in January due to the virus outbreak and extended New Year holidays in Lunar.

Beijing’s tariff cuts resulting from the US cut in Chinese goods last month are part of a “phase 1” trade agreement with Washington aimed at ending the struggle for China’s technological ambitions and trade surpluses. There was no sign of China changing its cuts in response to the virus outbreak, but the announcement of the surprise contributed to the upturn in market sentiment.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index fell 0.6% to 27,320.42 and the Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.2% to 2,861.72. The Tokyo Nikkei 225 lost 0.2% to 23,827.98.

Kospi in Seoul fell 0.7% to 2,211.95 and Sydney’s S & P-ASX 200 lost 0.4% to 7,022.60.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 benchmark rose 0.3% to 3,345.78. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.3%. The Nasdaq rose 0.7% to 9,572.15.

Beijing also promises tax cuts and other business support to offset the economic blow from the virus outbreak that has blocked the world’s second largest economy. The extent of possible losses is unclear.

Concerns about the possible impact of the outbreak on the global economy led to a slump in US stocks in mid-January. Investors apparently addressed these concerns this week, focusing instead on promoting US economic data and corporate earnings reports.

Cognizant was the leader in the technology sector with an increase of 9.8% on Thursday. The IT consultancy’s fourth-quarter earnings exceeded Wall Street expectations.

Twitter grew 15% after the messaging service reported surprisingly good growth for daily users and solid sales in the fourth quarter. The last quarter was the first time that the company’s sales exceeded $ 1 billion.

ENERGY: US crude oil electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 27 cents to $ 51.22 a barrel. The contract rose 20 cents to $ 50.95 on Thursday. Brent crude, which was used to price international oils, contributed 34 cents to $ 55.27 a barrel in London. It fell 35 cents in the previous session to $ 54.93.

CURRENCY: The dollar fell from Thurdsays 109.97 yen to 109.95 yen. The euro rose from $ 1.0979 to $ 1.0982.

